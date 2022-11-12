Rebels vs. Crimson Tide Staff Predictions

The Ole Miss Rebels will seek to remain in the hunt for the SEC West Division title when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday.

The Rebels (8-1, 4-1 in SEC) had the week off, and during that time they watched as LSU — a team that beat them two weeks before the bye — beat Alabama at home, 32-31.

Alabama (7-2, 4-2) can still claw its way back into the race for the SEC West, but the Crimson Tide need to create their own luck. Beating Ole Miss will help.

Here are the staff predictions for Saturday's game.

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: No way Alabama loses a third game, right? This would seem almost impossible to fathom in any other year, but something tells me coach Lane Kiffin will have something cooking in Oxford on Saturday. Trying to stop Quinshon Judkins from running through the Tide's hearts doesn’t make things any easier. Alabama could be kissing its SEC title hopes goodbye. Ole Miss 31, Alabama 29

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: If there is a year for Ole Miss and coach Lane Kiffin to rise up and beat Alabama, it’s this year. Alabama looks mortal, the Rebels have one of the most potent run games in the country, and they have the home-field advantage. If Ole Miss wins this game, and wins out, it only takes an LSU stumble to reach Atlanta. It’s now or never. And I think it’s now. Ole Miss 33, Alabama 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: This should be a closer matchup than people give it credit for, but Alabama coach Nick Saban just lost to LSU. Neither things happen often, and the Crimson Tide are going to be ready for the potent rushing attack of Quishon Judkins and Zach Evans. Sorry, Lane Kiffin, this isn't your year to join Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart in the "I beat my former boss" club. Alabama 42, Ole Miss 30

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: While this game likely no longer has College Football Playoff implications, any game between Alabama and Ole Miss is almost guaranteed to be a good time. Add in the jabs that Kiffin has made at Saban, and, oh boy, this will be a fun one. In a seemingly-unusual season for Alabama, it will lose its third game in a tough road game against Ole Miss. Ole Miss 31, Alabama 27

Adam Rapier, Staff Writer: The Rebels barely wiggled their way out of College Station with a win. The offense struggled early, and the defense continued to flounder. Coming out of the bye week, the offensive line and Quinshon Judkins are going to look explosive, giving Alabama some early fits. But the Rebels' defense is not going to be able to hold up their end of the bargain. Alabama 42, Ole Miss 28

Ben King, Staff Writer: Coming off a much-needed bye week, the Ole Miss Rebels are rested, but Alabama is angry after earning its second loss of the season last week. I’m predicting the Rebels to keep it close in the first half, but their defense will struggle as the game progresses. Unless the tackling has improved, it’s going to be a long day for the Ole Miss defense. Alabama 42, Ole Miss 31

John Macon Gillespie, Publisher: This game being at home for Ole Miss gives the Rebels an advantage, but it won't be enough. Alabama rarely loses back-to-back games, and I think the Crimson Tide have a talent edge in this one. Alabama 45, Ole Miss 35

