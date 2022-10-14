Ole Miss Rebels vs. Auburn Tigers Staff Predictions

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels are seeking a 7-0 start to the season when they host the Auburn Tigers at 11 a.m. central on Saturday.

The meat of the Rebels' schedule still lies ahead, with games against LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M upcoming, not to mention the season-ending Egg Bowl with Mississippi State. But the Rebels have shown they're contenders to win the SEC West this season.

But, Ole Miss can't look past Auburn, which is looking more are more like a team that's going to miss a bowl game and pave the way for the dismissal of coach Bryan Harsin.

Here's how the staff of The Grove Report sees Saturday's game.

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Something about this game says upset to me. The Tigers knock off the Rebels in a tight one. Auburn 25, Ole Miss, 24

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: We’re at the point where I think Ole Miss should be looked at as a true contender to win the SEC West. Seriously. I realize the Rebels’ biggest games are ahead of them, but the offense has settled in quite nicely and the defense has talent and should continue to improve. Auburn offers the Rebels a chance to remain undefeated. I don’t see the Tigers mounting that much of a challenge. Ole Miss 34, Auburn 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: There isn't a more disrespected team in the Top 25 than the Rebels. Coach Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss popping coming off a 52-28 win over Vandy in Nashville. Over the past 20 games, Ole Miss is 17-3 and has a chance to keep its win streak alive for another week. Quarterback Robby Ashford looked serviceable last week for the Tigers, but that's about where you draw the line on Auburn. Will we finally see Auburn pull the plug on the soon-to-be Bryan Harsin experiment? Ole Miss 38, Auburn 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Ole Miss is riding high at 6-0 and entering the week ranked No. 9 overall. This game could be a blowout, but Ole Miss struggled in the first half against Vanderbilt. Look for a similar outcome in this one, with Ole Miss pulling away late to move to 7-0 on the season. Ole Miss 42, Auburn 24

Ben King, Staff Writer: Ole Miss is 6-0 for the first time since 2014 and is looking for it’s first victory over the Auburn Tigers since 2015. The Rebels will get the monkey off their back and handle the Tigers at home on Saturday. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart will lead the Rebels to their seventh victory, throwing for over 300 yards. Ole Miss 45, Auburn 21

Adam Rapier, Staff Writer: The Rebels' ground game took a back seat to their passing attack last week for the first time all season. The Rebels are going to control the pace of the entire game this week, taking a more balanced approach, and Auburn is not going to have an answer. Ole Miss 41, Auburn 20

John Macon Gillespie, Publisher: Ole Miss is more talented than Auburn on paper, and I think it shows on Saturday. Ole Miss 42, Auburn 28

