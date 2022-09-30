Ole Miss vs. Kentucky Staff Predictions

The Ole Miss Rebels are preparing for their SEC opener with the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. It is one of two top 25 matchups in the conference this weekend, with the other being Alabama against Arkansas.

The Rebels are hoping to get off on the right foot against a team that believes it has a chance to be a serious contender in the SEC East Division. The Rebels, meanwhile, would love nothing more than to crash the party in the SEC West.

Here are the predictions of The Grove Report staff.

Ben King, Staff Writer: In their first SEC contest of the season, the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels will win a close home game versus the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats. The Rebels will lean on their run game for the first half, but quarterback Jaxson Dart will have his welcome to the SEC moment in the second half, setting up a game-winning field goal. Ole Miss 38, Kentucky 35

John Macon Gillespie, Publisher: This is the first real test for the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels after a relatively easy start to the schedule. Even though the Rebels haven't looked sharp in a couple of these early contests, I think they will come out firing on all cylinders this week and keep their long home winning streak alive. Ole Miss 35, Kentucky 28

Adam Rapier, Staff Writer: Ole Miss has been preparing all week for what will easily be their toughest opponent so far. Quarterback Jaxson Dart will need to connect on the deep ball in order for the Rebels to keep up with Kentucky's offensive firepower. But it will ultimately be on the Renedefense to slow down their big play receivers. Kentucky 35, Ole Miss 31

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Kentucky’s having a great year and it isn’t luck. Wildcats quarterback Will Levis has thrown for nearly 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year. He’s also thrown four interceptions though, and the Rebels are going to capitalize on the turnovers here. Ole Miss 24, Kentucky 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This has the potential to be a really good game, given that both teams are ranked and that Ole Miss has settled on a starting quarterback. No one has been this bullish on Kentucky since the Tim Couch days. Just like back then, it’s all about the quarterback. If the Ole Miss defense can disrupt Levis, then the Rebels can win. If Ole Miss can’t, well, that’s that. Kentucky 31, Ole Miss 28

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: One of the better matchups of the week, the Wildcats head to Oxford with a chance to prove their SEC East status. The Rebels are finding their groove under quarterback Jaxson Dart, but it’s freshman running back Quinshon Jackson that’s been stealing the show. The x-factor in this game? The return of Kentucky star running back Chris Rodriguez. Cats handle business at Vaught-Hemingway. Kentucky 34, Ole Miss 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Top 10 Kentucky. No, folks, it isn’t basketball season. Kentucky is legit this season and they prove it with a signature win over Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. Kentucky 42, Ole Miss 35

