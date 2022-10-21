Rebels vs. Tigers Staff Predictions

The Ole Miss Rebels (7-0, 3-0 in SEC) face the LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1) in a big SEC showdown at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Rebels are out to remain undefeated for the season, but LSU leads the all-time series, 64-41-4.

The Grove Report staff files its predictions for Saturday's game below.

Logan Collier, Staff Writer: Who would’ve predicted Ole Miss in the AP Top 10? Usually, LSU spells trouble, but the Rebels should continue to win in this game. Ole Miss 40, LSU 31

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Ole Miss found itself in early battles against two of the worst teams in the SEC the past few weeks. Headed into Baton Rouge, the Rebels will be in another close one against an underrated LSU team that will come up inches short of an upset. Ole Miss 39, LSU 37

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I’m incredibly tempted to pick LSU here. Ole Miss has to lose sometime right? This would be the perfect time. The Rebels are feeling good, they’re playing an LSU team that’s feeling good but that you might underestimate just a little bit. Alabama lost last week, so the SEC West Division is there for the taking. Does all of that spell doom for the Rebels? Not necessarily. If coach Lane Kiffin can get the running game clicking, I think that favors Ole Miss. And, on the road, the running game can be your best friend. Ole Miss 34, LSU 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Ole Miss remains the biggest underdog in the country despite being undefeated. They're one of six programs nationally with a Top-20 scoring offense and Top-20 scoring defense. Running back Zach Evans turns on the jets and coach Lane Kiffin pounces for four quarters to improve to 8-0, inching that much closer to a must-see spectacle against Alabama on Nov. 12. Ole Miss 34, LSU 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: While Tennessee rightfully has seen a lot of the headlines this season, Ole Miss currently finds itself 7-0 and also in the Top 10. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has his team rolling and will lead them into a hostile environment to take on LSU this Saturday. It won't come easy, but look for Ole Miss to leave this one still undefeated and creeping further up in the Top 10. Ole Miss 41, LSU 31

Ben King, Staff Writer: No. 7 Ole Miss has a tough road game versus the LSU Tigers on Saturday, but the Rebels will make it out of Death Valley 8-0. Ole Miss running backs Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins will each gash the LSU defense for 100+ rushing yards, and quarterback Jaxson Dart will look good but not great in his first big SEC road trip. Ole Miss 38, LSU 31

John Macon Gillespie, Publisher: If this game was in Oxford, I'd have no hesitations about picking Ole Miss, but I expect this one to be close. How well will the Rebel defense contain Jayden Daniels? Can Jaxson Dart adapt to the crowd noise at Tiger Stadium? Will Ole Miss rely on the ground game? In the end, I think the Rebels are the better team, and I give them the edge. Ole Miss 35, LSU 28

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.