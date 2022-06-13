Ole Miss Football Week Two Opponent Preview: Central Arkansas Bears

Our college football preview series continues this week with the Rebels' week two matchup.

After kicking off the 2022 season against the Troy Trojans at home, the Ole Miss Rebels will welcome the Central Arkansas Bears to Vaught Hemingway Stadium in week two of the college football season.

Just like Ole Miss, Central Arkansas will be taking the field with some new faces on the roster.

2021 starting quarterback Breylin Smith decided to go pro, while backup quarterback Darius Bowers entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season. The Bears also lost their No. 1 receiver to the transfer portal. Tyler Hudson is now a Louisville Cardinal after being named an FCS All-American in 2021.

The Rebels and Bears will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Sept. 10. Here is an overview of what the Bears will bring to Oxford this fall.

Central Arkansas Bears

2021 Record: 5-6 (1-1 in ASUN Conference)

Head Coach: Nathan Brown (fifth season)

Brown is 25-19 in four seasons as the Bears' head coach.

Returning Offensive Leaders

Passing: Will McElvain

McElvain appeared in four games and started in two for the Northern Iowa Panthers in 2021, throwing for 237 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on 41 passing attempts.

Rushing: Darius Hale

Hale: 199 carries, 1,015 yards, 17 touchdowns, averaged 5.1 yards per carry

Receiving: Christian Richmond

Richmond: 31 receptions, 342 yards, six touchdowns, averaged 11.0 yards per reception

Returning Defensive Leaders

Tackles: TaMuarion Wilson

Wilson: 66 tackles, 3.5 TFLs

Interceptions: Christain Cain, Cameron Godfrey, Laquez Embry, Brett Lynch, TaMuarion Wilson

All five: one interception

Sacks: Logan Jessup

Jessup: five sacks, 11 TFLs

Ole Miss Rebels

2021 Record: 10-3 (6-2 in SEC)

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (third season)

Kiffin is 15-8 in his time at Ole Miss.

