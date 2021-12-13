Look: Ole Miss' Final Recruiting Weekend of 2021

Ole Miss targets were seen in a Porsche on their recruiting visit this past weekend.

As the early signing period approaches, Ole Miss is making a final push on numerous athletes around the country.

Head coach Lane Kiffin visited with multiple players across the country last weekend, the last before the NCAA dead period kicked in on Sunday evening at midnight, and he had a prop with him for some photo opportunities: a Porsche.

Here are some photos of Kiffin with recruits on campus with the sports car.

LSU Transfer WR Deion Smith

Deion Smith entered the transfer portal last week, and as a Mississippi native out of Jackson Academy, he was heavily recruited by Ole Miss out of high school, but he ultimately signed with LSU. After the 2021 season, however, Smith entered the transfer portal, and signs seem to indicate that he may be a Rebel after all, even if it is a year later than anticipated.

Louisville Transfer WR Jordan Watkins

Watkins hauled in 35 receptions for 529 yards in 2021 for Louisville along with four touchdowns. He is out of Louisville, Kentucky, originally, so he will be leaving his original stomping grounds whenever he settles on a school out of the transfer portal. Having courted multiple transfers, it's clear to see the position of need in Oxford.

DB Davison Igbinosun

Igbinosun is a four star out of Union High School (N.J.), and he took advantage of some photo opportunities with the Porsche as well this past weekend. As you can see below, Igbinosun was photographed wearing an Ole Miss hoodie along with Lane Kiffin who was dressed in a hoodie simply branded with "Essentials." The versatile defensive back will be one of the bigger signees come Wednesday and the Rebels are in solid position having snagged the last visit of the process.

LB Commit Reginald Hughes

Hughes is an Ole Miss commit coming from Northeast Mississippi C.C. by way of Rosa Fort High School (Tunica, Miss.). Hughes went as far as to post a video of himself and Kiffin in the Porsche on Sunday. Few recruits in the class have been more solid than Hughes, who currently sits as the only junior college pledge in the cycle. The staff is courting more with similar experience down the stretch.

Wednesday will mark the beginning of the Early Signing Period, a.k.a. National Signing Day, and the Rebels push for a top 25 recruiting class will be tracked throughout the day on The Grove Report.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.