Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Home Game vs. Alabama

The Rebels are wearing their 10th different uniform combo on the season.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are keeping with their trend of wearing a different uniform combination for each game this season, announcing their threads for the Alabama game on Thursday night.

The Rebels are donning powder blue helmets, powder blue jerseys and white pants when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon. This marks the 10th unique uniform combination that Ole Miss has donned this season.

Below are the tweets where the Rebels released their uniform plans.

This week's game between Ole Miss and Alabama has large implications in the SEC West race as well as the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Rebels enter the game ranked No. 11 in the poll, and Alabama comes in at No. 9.

Kickoff between the Rebels and the Tide is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, and the game will be televised on CBS.

