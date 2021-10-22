Ole Miss Trolls Ed Orgeron, LSU With Uniform Announcement For Saturday's Game

    • October 22, 2021
    Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs. LSU

    The Rebels are breaking out the powder blue threads again this week, per the team's release.
    Author:

    Since Ole Miss football debuted powder blue jerseys last season, they have become a mainstay in the uniform rotation for Lane Kiffin's team, and the Rebels are planning on donning these uniforms again on Saturday.

    Ole Miss releases its uniform combination for its upcoming games on Thursday evenings, and this week, they're taking a shot at a comment made by Ed Orgeron earlier in the year when LSU traveled to UCLA. Here is the tweet where Ole Miss announced its uniform for Saturday afternoon.

    And, as is the case each Friday following the uniform release, Ole Miss gave a closer look at their uniforms for the weekend.

    The "sissy blue" phrase is a reference to an interaction Ed Orgerion had prior to the Tigers' game against UCLA on Sept. 4. Here is a video that captured the moment.

    LSU went on to lose the game to UCLA 38-27.

    Ole Miss has been known in the past to take the field in a uniform different than what was announced for special occasions, but if the Rebels stick with this uniform combination, it will be the third time this season that Ole Miss has worn this uniform and the second-straight home game where the Rebels have worn powder blue jerseys. Dating back to this uniform's release last season, Ole Miss has worn this combination five times prior to this Saturday.

    Kickoff between Ole Miss and LSU is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

