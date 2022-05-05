Report Card: Grading Ole Miss Sports in the 2021-22 School Year

Ole Miss holds graduation ceremonies this week, so it's time to see how each sport performed throughout the year.

Another academic year will end at the University of Mississippi this week, and it's time for sports on campus to receive their final grades.

It's been an eventful athletic calendar at Ole Miss, and spring sports like baseball and softball will continue after graduation festivities in Oxford this week. Even so, given the timing of commencement ceremonies, it's worth looking at how each sport performed or is performing at this point.

Let's dive in.

The fall was one of the best football seasons in Ole Miss history, and the program would have likely finished with an A had it managed to capture a win in the Sugar Bowl. Matt Corral's injury and the subsequent stagnation of the offense prevented that, however, but winning 10 regular season games for the first time in program history is no small feat.

The Rebels also attracted ESPN's College GameDay to campus in November, just the second time the program has come to Oxford. All-in-all, a very strong season for Lane Kiffin's squad.

Men's Basketball: F

The success of the football season found its inverse when Kermit Davis' squad hit the hardwood this winter. The Rebels finished with a losing overall record and an abysmal 4-14 mark in SEC play, complete with a first round exit in the SEC Tournament at the hands of Missouri.

Pair that pileup of losses with the departure of names like Jarkel Joiner in the transfer portal, and Davis has his work cut out for him to right the ship in 2022-23.

Women's Basketball: B+

Women's basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin led the Rebels to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007 this season, and despite a first round exit, reaching the big dance was the main goal for Coach Yo and company in 2022-23. Losing Shakira Austin to the WNBA will be difficult to overcome, but the Rebels have recruited at a high level and look to be poised for future success.

Baseball: D-

This one will finish with an F if the Rebels fail to reach the SEC or NCAA Tournaments. For now, however, there are still games remaining that could help right the ship, but expectations have not been met to this point for Mike Bianco's squad.

Softball: B-

It's hard to judge the softball program currently, but in the second year of Jamie Trachsel, the Rebels sit at 36-15 overall and 10-11 in conference play. Ole Miss will travel to Athens to face Georgia this weekend followed by the SEC Tournament, so this grade will also fluctuate.

