Ole Miss Rolls Over LSU 31-17 In Oxford

The No. 12 Rebels pulled away from the Tigers in front of a sellout crowd at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Lane Kiffin got the sellout crowd he wanted, and he also got the win he wanted on Saturday.

No. 12 Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) defeated rival LSU for the first time since 2015 on Saturday by a final score of 31-17. The Rebels struggled with penalties and offensive setbacks early in the game, but by halftime, Ole Miss led 17-7 and scored on its first possession of the second half.

It was at the intermission that Eli Manning's jersey was retired in Oxford. Manning is the third Rebel to have his jersey retired, joining his father Archie and the late Chucky Mullins.

Snoop Conner had a big game on the ground for the Ole Miss offense, but the turning point of the game came in the first half from the Rebel defense. LSU led the game 7-0 and had a fourth and goal opportunity to extend its lead, but Tysheem Johnson came away with an interception that ended the Tiger threat. Ole Miss responded with a field goal and wound up creating some separation before halftime.

As far as Heisman-hopeful Matt Corral is concerned, he did not give the impression that he was playing with an injury as was hinted at earlier in the week. Despite Braylon Sanders' absence due to injury, Corral was able to spread the ball around on Saturday. The Rebel run game also put up over 200 rushing yards on the Tiger defense.

The Rebels now sit at 6-1 overall with a trip to Auburn on the horizon for next week. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.