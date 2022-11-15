Skip to main content

Ole Miss Running Back Quinshon Judkins Named Finalist For C Spire Conerly Trophy

The Rebels back is in the running for the award given to the best player in the state of Mississippi each season.

JACKSON, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins is one of 10 nominees for the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.

The C Spire Conerly Trophy is awarded each season to the best college football player in the state of Mississippi. The winner will be announced Nov. 29 at the Country Club of Jackson.

Judkins leads the SEC in rushing yards (1,171) and rushing touchdowns (15). He leads an Ole Miss rushing attack that leads the SEC and ranks No. 3 nationally in rushing yards per game (259.8 ypg).

Judkins' 15 rushing touchdowns, a mark he reached in Saturday's loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, are the most ever by any Rebel in a single season. He needs just 142 rushing yards to set the Ole Miss single-season rushing record.

Judkins and the Rebels fell to Alabama on Saturday night by a final score of 30-24, and they will travel to Fayetteville, Ark., this weekend to face the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

