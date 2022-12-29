Ole Miss Signee Suntarine Perkins Details Recruitment, Signing With Rebels

ORLANDO -- The Alabama Crimson Tide made strong push for two-way player Suntarine Perkins, but he ultimately decided to sign with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Perkins is the crown jewel of Kiffin's recruiting class thus far, and despite the late push from the Tide, the linebacker stated that he knew where he was going to sign for a while. SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. caught up with Perkins this week in Orlando.

"I knew where I was going and where I was going to commit," Perkins said. "I decided to go on and sign the paper. What's the wait for, you know? I knew where I was going."

One of the coaches who spearheaded the effort to sign Perkins for Alabama was assistant Pete Golding who made trips to Raleigh High School (Miss.) to try and court his interests.

"I was coming back from the Mississippi-Alabama Game, and I was still gone," Perkins said. "He came to school that Monday. He called me, and he came the next day again."

Perkins joins multiple high school signees at Ole Miss from the early signing period, but one he talked with a lot was wide receiver Ayden Williams out of Ridgeland, Mississippi.

"Me and Ayden stayed communicating every day," Perkins said. "We just decided to stay home."

