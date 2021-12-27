Skip to main content
    Ole Miss Sugar Bowl Preview: What to Expect from the Baylor Bears

    As Ole Miss prepares to head to New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl, let's take a look at what Baylor will offer on Jan. 1.
    Author:

    No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) is participating in its 10th Sugar Bowl in school history this weekend against No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12).

    The Rebels' 10 regular season wins are the most in program history, and they will be looking to secure their first 11-win season in school history with a win on Jan. 1. This will be the second meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Baylor, the first coming in 1975.

    Here's what to expect from Baylor in New Orleans.

    No. 7 Baylor Bears 

    Record: 11-2, 7-2 Big 12

    Head Coach: Dave Aranda (second season)

    Aranda is 13-9 in his time at Baylor.

    Projected Offensive Starters:

    QB Gerry Bohanan 

    RB Trestan Ebner

    WR Tyquan Thornton

    WR R.J. Sneed

    WR Josh Fleeks

    TE Ben Sims

    LT Connor Galvin

    LG Xavier Newman-Johnson

    C Jacob Gall

    RG Grant Miller

    RT Gavin Byers

    Projected Defensive Starters:

    DE Cole Maxwell

    NT Siaki Ika

    DE Gabe Hall

    LB Garmon Randolph

    LB Dillon Doyle

    LB Terrel Bernard

    CB Kalon Barnes

    S J.T. Woods

    S Christian Morgan

    CB Raleigh Texada

    STAR Jalen Pitre

    No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels

    Record: 10-2, 6-2 SEC

    Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (second season)

    Kiffin is 15-7 in his time at Ole Miss.

    Statistical Leaders:

    Passing: Matt Corral -- 3,339 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs

    Rushing: Jerrion Ealy -- 703 yards, 5 TDs

                    Snoop Conner -- 605 yards, 13 TDs

    Receiving: Dontario Drummond -- 924 yards, 8 TDs

