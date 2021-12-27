Ole Miss Sugar Bowl Preview: What to Expect from the Baylor Bears

As Ole Miss prepares to head to New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl, let's take a look at what Baylor will offer on Jan. 1.

No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) is participating in its 10th Sugar Bowl in school history this weekend against No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12).

The Rebels' 10 regular season wins are the most in program history, and they will be looking to secure their first 11-win season in school history with a win on Jan. 1. This will be the second meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Baylor, the first coming in 1975.

Here's what to expect from Baylor in New Orleans.

No. 7 Baylor Bears

Record: 11-2, 7-2 Big 12

Head Coach: Dave Aranda (second season)

Aranda is 13-9 in his time at Baylor.

Projected Offensive Starters:

QB Gerry Bohanan

RB Trestan Ebner

WR Tyquan Thornton

WR R.J. Sneed

WR Josh Fleeks

TE Ben Sims

LT Connor Galvin

LG Xavier Newman-Johnson

C Jacob Gall

RG Grant Miller

RT Gavin Byers

Projected Defensive Starters:

DE Cole Maxwell

NT Siaki Ika

DE Gabe Hall

LB Garmon Randolph

LB Dillon Doyle

LB Terrel Bernard

CB Kalon Barnes

S J.T. Woods

S Christian Morgan

CB Raleigh Texada

STAR Jalen Pitre

No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 10-2, 6-2 SEC

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (second season)

Kiffin is 15-7 in his time at Ole Miss.

Statistical Leaders:

Passing: Matt Corral -- 3,339 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs

Rushing: Jerrion Ealy -- 703 yards, 5 TDs

Snoop Conner -- 605 yards, 13 TDs

Receiving: Dontario Drummond -- 924 yards, 8 TDs

