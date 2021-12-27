Ole Miss Sugar Bowl Preview: What to Expect from the Baylor Bears
No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) is participating in its 10th Sugar Bowl in school history this weekend against No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12).
The Rebels' 10 regular season wins are the most in program history, and they will be looking to secure their first 11-win season in school history with a win on Jan. 1. This will be the second meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Baylor, the first coming in 1975.
Here's what to expect from Baylor in New Orleans.
No. 7 Baylor Bears
Record: 11-2, 7-2 Big 12
Head Coach: Dave Aranda (second season)
Aranda is 13-9 in his time at Baylor.
Projected Offensive Starters:
QB Gerry Bohanan
RB Trestan Ebner
WR Tyquan Thornton
WR R.J. Sneed
WR Josh Fleeks
TE Ben Sims
LT Connor Galvin
LG Xavier Newman-Johnson
C Jacob Gall
RG Grant Miller
RT Gavin Byers
Projected Defensive Starters:
DE Cole Maxwell
NT Siaki Ika
DE Gabe Hall
LB Garmon Randolph
LB Dillon Doyle
LB Terrel Bernard
CB Kalon Barnes
S J.T. Woods
S Christian Morgan
CB Raleigh Texada
STAR Jalen Pitre
No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels
Record: 10-2, 6-2 SEC
Head Coach: Lane Kiffin (second season)
Kiffin is 15-7 in his time at Ole Miss.
Statistical Leaders:
Passing: Matt Corral -- 3,339 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs
Rushing: Jerrion Ealy -- 703 yards, 5 TDs
Snoop Conner -- 605 yards, 13 TDs
Receiving: Dontario Drummond -- 924 yards, 8 TDs
