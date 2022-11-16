Ole Miss Takes Slight Drop in College Football Playoff Rankings Following Loss to Alabama

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels took a slight drop in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released on Tuesday night after last weekend's loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Rebels are now ranked No. 14 in the poll, down three spots from No. 11 a week ago. The entirety of the College Football Playoff Rankings this week are listed below with SEC teams indicated in bold.

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Michigan Wolverines

4. TCU Horned Frogs

5. Tennessee Volunteers

6. LSU Tigers

7. USC Trojans

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

9. Clemson Tigers

10. Utah Utes

11. Penn State Nittany Lions

12. Oregon Ducks

13. North Carolina Tar Heels

14. Ole Miss Rebels

15. Kansas State Wildcats

16. UCLA Bruins

17. Washington Huskies

18. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

19. Florida State Seminoles

20. UCF Knights

21. Tulane Green Wave

22. Oklahoma State Cowboys

23. Oregon State Beavers

24. North Carolina State Wolfpack

25. Cincinnati Bearcats

No. 14 Ole Miss will travel to Fayetteville this weekend to face the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

