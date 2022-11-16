Ole Miss Takes Slight Drop in College Football Playoff Rankings Following Loss to Alabama
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels took a slight drop in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings released on Tuesday night after last weekend's loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Rebels are now ranked No. 14 in the poll, down three spots from No. 11 a week ago. The entirety of the College Football Playoff Rankings this week are listed below with SEC teams indicated in bold.
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Michigan Wolverines
4. TCU Horned Frogs
5. Tennessee Volunteers
6. LSU Tigers
7. USC Trojans
8. Alabama Crimson Tide
9. Clemson Tigers
10. Utah Utes
11. Penn State Nittany Lions
12. Oregon Ducks
13. North Carolina Tar Heels
14. Ole Miss Rebels
15. Kansas State Wildcats
16. UCLA Bruins
17. Washington Huskies
18. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
19. Florida State Seminoles
20. UCF Knights
21. Tulane Green Wave
22. Oklahoma State Cowboys
23. Oregon State Beavers
24. North Carolina State Wolfpack
25. Cincinnati Bearcats
No. 14 Ole Miss will travel to Fayetteville this weekend to face the Arkansas Razorbacks. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.
