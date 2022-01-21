Ole Miss and Terrell Buckley 'Parting Ways' After Two Seasons

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley announced on Friday that he and the Rebels "have agreed to part ways" after two seasons in Oxford.

Buckley shared the news on Twitter late Friday morning.

Buckley is a College Football Hall of Famer and a native Mississippian who joined the Rebels' staff last season after four seasons at Mississippi State.

With Buckley’s leadership throughout the fall, Otis Reese was ready to play the final three games of the 2020 season in which he averaged eight tackles per game. Off the field, Buckley helped Ole Miss secure a top-25 recruiting class.

Buckley, who was a two-year starter and three-year letterwinner at FSU, earned consensus All-America honors as a junior in 1991 and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. That same season, he finished seventh in the voting for the Heisman Trophy.

After a collegiate career at Florida State, Buckley was picked fifth overall in the 1992 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers and spent the next 14 seasons in the league. During his NFL career, Buckley hauled in 50 interceptions. In 1996, Buckley led the league in interception return yards (164) and, as a rookie in 1992, set what remains a current record as the youngest player to return a punt for a touchdown. Buckley was a part of winning Super Bowl XXXVI with the New England Patriots in 2001.

Prior to joining Mississippi State in 2016, Buckley was cornerbacks coach at Louisville (2014-15) and Akron (2012-13). He also spend time at his alma mater Florida State from 2007-11.

