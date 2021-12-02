Ole Miss Reserve Tight End The Newest Rebel to Enter the Transfer Portal

Damarcus Thomas Is The Fifth Rebel To Enter The Portal This Week

Another Ole Miss Rebel has entered the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, backup Tight End Damarcus Thomas joined linebackers MoMo Sanogo and Daylen Gill, along with defensive linemen LeDarrius Cox and Patrick Lucas as the fifth Rebel to enter the portal this week according to David Johnson on Inside The Rebels.

Thomas announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Twitter yesterday:

The Whatley, AL native played in 11 total games during his time at Ole Miss, six in 2020 and five in 2021. Thomas only recorded one reception for six yards in week two of the 2021 season versus Austin Peay and had no receptions during the 2020 season.

Coming out of high school, Thomas was a three-star recruit in the 2020 Ole Miss class. Thomas was rated as the No. 43 Tight End in the nation and the No. 36 player in the state of Alabama.

Last November, Thomas took a hit on the practice field and was laying on the field motionless after receiving the scary hit. Thomas, fortunately, made a full recovery and was ready for spring practice according to David Johnson on Inside The Rebels.

Thomas went into spring practices this year with a shot at the starting spot after appearing in six games during the 2020 season but could not turn that into a breakthrough 2021 season.

Thomas and the four other players are entering the transfer portal just a few days before the Rebel’s bowl game and opponent is announced, Sunday, Dec. 5.

Time will tell where Thomas will end up, but as of now, he is no longer an Ole Miss Rebel.

