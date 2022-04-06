TE Michael Trigg on QB Jaxson Dart: 'I Can do Anything With Him'

Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg talks to reporters about his relationship with quarterback Jaxson Dart

Ole Miss tight end Michael Trigg has been turning heads ever since he arrived in Oxford, Miss., after transferring from USC in late January.

Both Trigg and his best friend/teammate, Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, are looking to make an immediate impact at Ole Miss and become a problem for SEC defenses.

The 6-4, 245-pound tight end spent time Tuesday talking to reporters about his relationship with Dart, moving from California to Mississippi, and adjusting to SEC football.

Having a good relationship with your quarterback is crucial as a tight end and the bond between Trigg and Dart is a special one.

"We do everything together," said Trigg. "If [Dart's] hungry and I'm not hungry, we'll go eat together. That's my brother, I can do anything with him."

Trigg explained that he and Dart have wanted to play with each other long before the two decided to transfer to Ole Miss.

"When I was in high school Jaxson hit me up late into the recruiting process," said Trigg. "He committed a couple of weeks before signing day and then we started talking. In our first fall camp practice, we connected on a long ball over like three guys. Ever since then we've been on the same page."

Trigg mentioned why he decided to leave USC via the transfer portal.

"It was a hard decision," said Trigg. "My parents had a lot to say in my decision, I was really far from home and I just wanted to be able to take care of my mom."

Trigg's parents reside in Tampa, Fla., so spending time with family will be even easier now that the freshman is in Mississippi.

Trigg also talked about a tight end on the Ole Miss roster who is helping him adjust to tight end play in the SEC.

"Coming from USC I didn't have to block as much," said Trigg. "Moving to the SEC, I'm more in the trenches so Casey [Kelly] helping me has been perfect."

Ole Miss tight end Casey Kelly is not only helping Trigg adjust to SEC football, but he is also teaching him a valuable skill that could get Trigg into the NFL in the next few years.

"I feel like [blocking] would help my draft stock," said Trigg. "I feel like every tight end needs to be able to block."

Trigg spent time hanging out with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and his son, Knox, this past Sunday and showed off his basketball skills by dunking over Kiffin's son.

Trigg explained to reporters how he ended up dunking on Knox.

"[Kiffin] asked me if I could jump over [Knox] and I was like of course, so I just did it," said Trigg. "I wish I did something crazier like a windmill or something."

If Dart wins the starting quarterback job at Ole Miss, fans can expect Trigg and his best pal to be tormenting SEC defenses in 2022.

