Ole Miss Transfer Portal Wins: Who Stands Out for 2023? - Locked on Ole Miss Podcast

On today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast, we discuss the big wins in the transfer portal for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, both at the program level and for 2023, as well.

We talk about QB Walker Howard, the transfer from the LSU Tigers, and what he will mean to the program moving forward. We also discuss Caden Preiskorn from the Memphis Tigers, not just being a terrific player, but how he might be able to help unlock Michael Trigg at the tight end position. Those and others highlight the first segment of the show.

In the second segment, we talk about what needs to be done about the men's basketball program and Kermit Davis and where it currently sits. What does Ole Miss want from its men's basketball program in terms of NIL moving forward?

Either way, Keith Carter has a decision to make in the coming weeks about a program in a tail-spin and without a home conference win in over a calendar year.

In our final segment of the day, we talk about our content partnership with The Grove Report, what we want from this partnership, and what you can expect on this channel from their personalities. You know that I don't believe in paying for content, and The Grove Report is another free source for following Rebel sports, and they do a great job. Welcome them, and I hope their fans welcome us!

