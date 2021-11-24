Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Thursday's Egg Bowl

The Rebels are going with a classic look for their bout with their in-state rival on Thanksgiving.

Ole Miss released its uniform plans for the Egg Bowl on Tuesday night, planning to don navy helmets, white jerseys and gray pants.

The last time Ole Miss wore this uniform combination, ironically, was the 2019 Egg Bowl where Elijah Moore's unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and an ensuing missed extra point cost the Rebels the game. That loss eventually set into motion the series of events that brought Lane Kiffin to Oxford and Mike Leach to Mississippi State.

Here is the tweet where Ole Miss released its uniform plans on Tuesday night.

And here is a closer look that the team released on Wednesday.

Last season, Ole Miss wore navy helmets, navy jerseys and white pants in the Egg Bowl in Oxford paired against Mississippi State's all-white threads. The Bulldogs have yet to announce their uniform plans for Thursday night's game.

Ole Miss has worn this uniform combination for each Egg Bowl in Starkville since 2015, and the Rebels are 2-1 in those matchups. In 2015, the Rebels spoiled Dak Prescott's senior night and went on to win the Sugar Bowl in January. In 2017, interim head coach Matt Luke picked up his only win in the rivalry during his time at Ole Miss.

There is a large amount of hype surrounding Thursday night's Egg Bowl, especially around quarterbacks Matt Corral and Will Rogers. Should Ole Miss win on Thanksgiving, it likely will punch its ticket to a New Year's Six bowl game.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State are set to kick off on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

