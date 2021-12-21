Ole Miss Releases New Uniform Combination for Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor

The Rebels are changing things up on the national stage on New Year's Day.

Ole Miss is preparing for the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Big 12-champion Baylor, and the Rebels are going to be sporting a new look for the game on Jan. 1.

For the first time since 2018, Ole Miss will be wearing white helmets when it faces Baylor to start next month. Not only are the white helmets back, but they also have a new spin than previous installments of the lids.

Whereas the previous white shells had the typical red Ole Miss script and singular red stripe, these helmets feature powder blue script with red outline as well as powder and red stripes down the middle of the helmet.

Here is the first look that Ole Miss released on Tuesday.

The video release originally teased the Rebels' typical powder blue helmets before swapping the image to white.

As noted in the video and photographs, Ole Miss will be pairing this look with its powder blue jerseys and white pants in the Sugar Bowl. Counting helmets that feature patriotic decals on the side, this is Ole Miss' seventh different helmet design since the start of the 2017 season.

The Rebels will be seeking their first 11-win season in program history with a win over Baylor on Jan. 1. Ole Miss already secured its first 10-win regular season in school history with a win in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night.

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Baylor is set for 7:45 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.