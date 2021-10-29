Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs. Auburn

The Rebels are going with white pants again on Saturday.

Ole Miss football announced its planned uniform combination on Thursday for Saturday's game against Auburn, going with powder blue helmets, white jerseys and white pants.

This marks the first time since 1994 that Ole Miss has worn powder blue helmets against Auburn, and this is also the first time the Rebels have worn this uniform combination since last season's Outback Bowl win over Indiana.

Here is the tweet where Ole Miss released its uniform plans for Saturday.

And here is a closer look at the threads released on Friday morning.

There is also news on the Auburn uniform front. For the first time since 1984, the Tigers are wearing orange facemasks with their typical white helmets. This will be the first time that Ole Miss' powder blue helmets have met Auburn's orange facemasks on the field of play.

The Rebels will be looking to exorcise some recent demons against the Tigers on Saturday as well. Ole Miss has not beaten Auburn since 2015, a game that took place in Auburn in a season that also saw the Rebels win the Sugar Bowl over Oklahoma State. The last time the Rebels traveled to Auburn, Ole Miss lost 20-14 when the Tigers were the No. 11 team in the country. This week, Ole Miss enters the game at No. 10 in the AP Poll paired with Auburn's ranking of No. 18.

Kickoff between the Rebels and the Tigers is slated for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

