Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: A Brief History of Black Friday Egg Bowls
With six of the last seven Egg Bowls having been played on Thanksgiving, it had to be somewhat of a surprise at the SEC Spring Meetings when it was revealed that the annual meeting between Ole Miss and Mississippi State was flexed to the afternoon of Black Friday.
Last year, the NFL played a game on Black Friday on Prime that got surprisingly good ratings, so the SEC doubleheader of the Egg Bowl and Clean Old Fashioned Hate (Georgia vs. Georgia Tech) on ABC should do very well.
Lets take a look at some other Egg Bowl matchups played on Black Friday.
1999 -- Mississippi State 23, Ole Miss 20
One of the crazier Egg Bowls that saw Ole Miss blow a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. Junior QB Romaro Miller threw a fourth-down interception to end the game and solidify one of the biggest comebacks in Bulldog history.
Ole Miss went on to the Independence Bowl, beating future SEC foe Oklahoma 27-25.
2007 -- Mississippi State 17, Ole Miss 14
Another loss for the Rebels on Black Friday in 2007 as the Bulldogs found life in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 unanswered to take the Golden Egg back to Starkville. BenJarvus Green-Ellis had a monster game on the ground for Ole Miss, however, going for 117 yards on 29 carries and a score.
The Rebels ended up going 3-9 in 2007, and that was the nail in the coffin for the Ed Orgeron era of Ole Miss football.
2008 -- Ole Miss 45, Mississippi State 0
This was one of the more lopsided victories in the storied rivalry and one of the few games the two teams have played in the afternoon. Houston Nutt made a statement in his first Egg Bowl game with big contribution in the air and on the ground.
Dexter McCluster had 62 yards on the ground, but Mike Wallace had a huge impact with four receptions for 105 yards and two trips to the end zone.
The Rebels ended the regular season 8-4 and notched their ninth win in Dallas with an upset win over Mike Leach and the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Cotton Bowl.
With the Egg Bowl being moved, it will be interesting to see if this trend will continue in the future. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT, leaving plenty of time to get your shopping done after the game.