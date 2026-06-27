Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma: The Matchups That Will Decide the Game

Last year, Ole Miss and Oklahoma squared off on a rainy day in Norman.

It was a great game that went the Rebels' way. They won 34-26. Fans can expect no less from this year's game, which will once again be in Norman.

Oklahoma’s players and fans will be fueled by revenge, which will create a very hostile environment for Ole Miss. No matter what comes out of those fans' mouths, Ole Miss needs to worry about these three matchups.

Isaiah Satenga III vs. Jaylon Braxton

Ole Miss Rebels safety Kapena Gushiken defends a pass intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last season, Isaiah Satenga III was a problem for the entire Ole Miss defense. He found a lot of open field against busted coverages. He ended the game with 131 receiving yards. A big chunk of those yards came when he was lost on the perimeter and proceeded to run into the endzone for a 76-yard touchdown.

This cannot happen again. Ole Miss defensive back Jaylon Braxton will have to stay close, or Satenga will have another big game. It will be important that Braxton gets help covering Satenga from his safeties.

The Sooners have much more success as a passing team, so the Rebels' secondary will need to prepare for a contrast air attack.

Kewan Lacy vs Kip Lewis

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Kip Lewis chases Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy during a college football game | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After an enormous breakout season for star running back Kewan Lacy, defenses everywhere are going to be game planning for him.

Oklahoma's key run stopper this year will be linebacker Kip Lewis.

Lewis led the Sooners in tackles last year and had 10.5 tackles for a loss. It is important that the Rebels and Lacy run away from him. The Rebels should send Lacy out to the perimeter opposite Lewis a lot.

If they run him to the same side Lewis is on, he will use his great closing speed and tackle Lacy before he can get anywhere.

The goal for the Rebels should be to tire Lewis out and make him much less of an impact on Ole Miss’s running game.

Deuce Alexander vs Eli Bowen

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander against the Miami Hurricanes | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With so much attention being paid to Lacy, it is important that the Rebels' offense establish a solid passing game against the Sooners.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will be relying on wide receiver Deuce Alexander a lot to do this.

This is Alexander's first year as the number one option at wide out. This means he will be going against a lot of teams' best corners. For Oklahoma, that's Eli Bowen.

Bowen had four pass breakups and one interception for the Sooners last year. Alexander will be up against a tough test, but he has the skill set to beat him.

If Chambliss can take advantage of Alexander's speed, he'll be able to find him open on the outside part of the field.

It is vital that Alexander finds a way to get open against Bowen, or the Rebels' offense will struggle against a great defense.

This game is being played late in the season and will have huge playoff implications. The Rebels will need these players to step up against tough competition in order to walk out of Norman with a win.

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