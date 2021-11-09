Skip to main content
    November 9, 2021
    Ole Miss Week 10 Opponent Preview: Texas A&M Aggies

    Ole Miss welcomes the Texas A&M Aggies to town in what will be the most critical matchup to date for both teams
    Heading into the back end of their regular season schedule, the Texas A&M Aggies will travel to Oxford looking to extend their SEC title aspirations.

    Led by newly extended head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies have been on a hot streak as of late, beginning with their defeat of the then No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide just over one month ago.

    The Aggies have been able to find their identity thanks to an elite defense, and a powerful running game, led by star running back, Isaiah Spiller.

    Luckily for the Aggies, their health has remained largely intact throughout the season, with quarterback Zach Calzada coming into his own as a leader.

    Stay tuned to TheGroveReport.com as we continue our preview series of each team on the Rebels schedule in the coming weeks.

    Now on to the Aggies

    Texas A&M Aggies

    2021 Record: 7-2

    Head coach: Jimbo Fisher

    Fisher is in his fourth year as the head coach of the Aggies

    Offensive set: Pro Style

    Last season, the Texas A&M offense was a force to be reckoned with. However, after losing starting quarterback Kellen Mond to the NFL, the Aggies have been inconsistent on that side of the ball this season. 

    Now that Zach Calzada has begun to come into his own as a passer, the Aggies have managed to figure out their identity, and look to be one of the teams to beat in the SEC.

    Projected starters on Offense:

    QB: Zach Calzada

    RB: Isaiah Spiller

    WR1: Ainias Smith

    WR2: Jalen Preston

    WR3: Demond Demas

    TE: Jalen Wydermyer

    LT: Jahmir Johnson

    LG: Kenyon Green

    C: Bryce Foster

    RG: Layden Robinson

    RT: Rueben Fatheree II

    Defensive set: 4-2-5

    Unlike its offense, Texas A&M has been elite from day one on the defensive side of the ball. 

    Led by first-round draft candidates such as DeMarvin Leal, Leon O'Neal, and Demani Richardson, the Aggies would arguably be thought of as the best defensive team in the country, were it not for the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East.

    Projected starters on Defense:

    DE: Tyree Johnson

    DT: Jayden Peevy

    NT: DeMarvin Leal

    DE: Michael Clemons

    LB: Aaron Hansford

    LB: Andre White Jr. 

    CB: Tyreek Chappell

    CB: Leon O'Neal

    NB: Antonio Johnson

    S: Demani Richardson

    S: Jaylon Jones

