Ole Miss Week 2 Game Preview: What To Expect From Austin Peay

Ole Miss and Austin Peay will meet on the gridiron for the first time in history on Saturday.

Following a 43-24 victory over Louisville on Labor Day, the Ole Miss Rebels will play host to Austin Peay at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday evening. Austin Peay is coming off of a 30-20 win over the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Governors made an impression in the passing game in their win over the Mocs last week, throwing for 325 yards, and all of their touchdowns came through the air as well. Sophomore quarterback Draylen Ellis is a Mississippi native out of Olive Branch, but he attended Kirby High School in Memphis in his prep days.

Ole Miss had more success through the air than on the ground in its season-opener against Louisville as well with Matt Corral, who is easing his way into the Heisman conversation early this season, throwing for nearly 400 yards in the victory. Expect both quarterbacks to be key factors through the air and on the ground again on Saturday.

Check out the first part of TheGroveReport.com's game week preview of Austin Peay below:

Austin Peay

Record: 1-0

Head Coach: Scotty Walden

Walden is 4-5 in his second season as the head coach at Austin Peay.

Projected Offensive Starters:

QB Draylen Ellis

HB Ahmaad Tanner

WR Eugene Minter

WR Baniko Harley

WR CJ Evans

TE Brandon Lanier

LT Garrett Bell

LG Bucky Williams

C Jacob Caughell

RT Joe Ware

RG Colby McKee

Projected Defensive Starters:

DE Kwame Sutton

NG Brian Merritt

DE Jau'von Young

DB Koby Perry

LB Jack McDonald

LB Troy Henerson Jr.

CB Johnathon Edwards

CB Isaiah Norman

DB Kordell Jackson

SS Kam Ruffin

FS Kory Chapman

No. 20 Ole Miss

Record: 1-0

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin

Kiffin is 6-5 in his second season as the head coach at Ole Miss.

Statistical Leaders:

Passing: Matt Corral -- 22-of-32 for 381 yards and a touchdown

Rushing: Snoop Conner -- 8 rushes for 60 yards and 2 touchdowns

Receiving: Dontario Drummond -- 9 receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown

After Ole Miss:

After traveling to Oxford this weekend, Austin Peay will return to its FCS schedule as it hosts Morehead State on Sept. 18.

