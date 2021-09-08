Ole Miss Week 2 Game Preview: What To Expect From Austin Peay
Following a 43-24 victory over Louisville on Labor Day, the Ole Miss Rebels will play host to Austin Peay at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday evening. Austin Peay is coming off of a 30-20 win over the Chattanooga Mocs.
The Governors made an impression in the passing game in their win over the Mocs last week, throwing for 325 yards, and all of their touchdowns came through the air as well. Sophomore quarterback Draylen Ellis is a Mississippi native out of Olive Branch, but he attended Kirby High School in Memphis in his prep days.
Ole Miss had more success through the air than on the ground in its season-opener against Louisville as well with Matt Corral, who is easing his way into the Heisman conversation early this season, throwing for nearly 400 yards in the victory. Expect both quarterbacks to be key factors through the air and on the ground again on Saturday.
Check out the first part of TheGroveReport.com's game week preview of Austin Peay below:
Austin Peay
Record: 1-0
Head Coach: Scotty Walden
Walden is 4-5 in his second season as the head coach at Austin Peay.
Projected Offensive Starters:
QB Draylen Ellis
HB Ahmaad Tanner
WR Eugene Minter
WR Baniko Harley
WR CJ Evans
TE Brandon Lanier
LT Garrett Bell
LG Bucky Williams
C Jacob Caughell
RT Joe Ware
RG Colby McKee
Projected Defensive Starters:
DE Kwame Sutton
NG Brian Merritt
DE Jau'von Young
DB Koby Perry
LB Jack McDonald
LB Troy Henerson Jr.
CB Johnathon Edwards
CB Isaiah Norman
DB Kordell Jackson
SS Kam Ruffin
FS Kory Chapman
No. 20 Ole Miss
Record: 1-0
Head Coach: Lane Kiffin
Kiffin is 6-5 in his second season as the head coach at Ole Miss.
Statistical Leaders:
Passing: Matt Corral -- 22-of-32 for 381 yards and a touchdown
Rushing: Snoop Conner -- 8 rushes for 60 yards and 2 touchdowns
Receiving: Dontario Drummond -- 9 receptions for 177 yards and a touchdown
After Ole Miss:
After traveling to Oxford this weekend, Austin Peay will return to its FCS schedule as it hosts Morehead State on Sept. 18.
