Ole Miss Beats Rival Mississippi State 31-21 in Annual Egg Bowl

The Ole Miss Rebels win the Egg Bowl for the second year in a row.

Ole Miss won the 2021 Egg Bowl 31-21 over Mississippi State, and the Golden Egg will stay in Oxford for another year. That win over the Bulldogs also earns the Rebels their first 10-win season in program history.

After a slow start in the first quarter, the Ole Miss offense came to life thanks to junior running back Snoop Conner.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin discussed the slow start and Mississippi State's talented defense.

"Our offense struggled early," Kiffin said. "Those are really good defensive players. They have recruited extremely well on defense, and you can see it. It is not easy, but guys rose to the occasion and found a way to win."

Conner scored the first touchdown of the day in Starkville and gave the Rebels the lead going into halftime with a one-yard rushing touchdown. Conner scored again from one yard out in the third quarter and put the Rebels up by 11.

He finished the day with 13 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns on the ground for the Rebels.

Junior running back Jerrion Ealy was also busy out of the backfield for Ole Miss. Ealy led the team in rushing with 60 yards on 16 carries and made five receptions for 43 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral put the Rebels up 24-6 in the third quarter with a gutsy four-yard rushing touchdown. Corral ran for 45 yards on the ground and threw for 234 yards and one touchdown.

Corral’s number one target today was senior wide receiver Dontario Drummond. Drummond hauled in 14 catches for 138 yards. This was Drummond’s third game of the season recording 100-plus receiving yards and his first game of the season recording double-digit receptions.

Kiffin also explained how special it is for Ole Miss to be playing in a New Year's Six bowl game after a historic season.

"It is just really special," said Kiffin. "Again, never [winning] 10 regular-season games and to do it [this year]. Football has been played here a long time, and the SEC is as strong as ever. There are more SEC teams than there used to be so it is even harder. It is a really, really special deal."

With a 10-win season secured for the Rebels, Ole Miss is most likely heading to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans or the Peach Bowl in Atlanta to cap off one of the best seasons in program history.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.