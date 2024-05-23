Ole Miss WR Tre Harris Looks To End Rebels Career As Program's Top Target
Tre Harris might have only spent one season at Ole Miss, but he's already become a fan favorite among Rebels.
Harris, who returns for his second and final season as Jaxson Dart's go-to target, is only looking to build off a breakout season. Sure, he hopes to help the Rebels earn a postseason berth in the 12-team College Football Playoff, but the former Louisiana Tech star wants to be remembered as one of the greats in Oxford.
How does that happen? It starts by breaking records and doing what no Rebels' roster has done before in the BCS or College Football Playoff era.
“Everybody knows, really, that big goal is a national championship,”Harris told defensive end Jared Ivey on The Ivey League earlier this month. “That’s sitting in the back of everybody’s heads. Everybody is not necessarily feeling the pressure, but more so embracing it.
“We’ve got the team. We’ve got the pieces. Let’s go out there and execute and become a team like we’re supposed to be.”
Perhaps the Rebels would have punched their ticket to Atlanta for a rematch against Georgia with a healthy Harris against Alabama. The Crimson Tide were coming off a scare on the road against South Florida and were at a weak point with Jalen Milroe returning.
Harris, who made headlines with a four-touchdown outing against FCS Mercer in the season opener, was returning from an injury suffered against Tulane and was limited in Tuscaloosa. Alabama went on to clinch a playoff berth while the Rebels secured a Peach Bowl bid and an eventual 11-win season.
Few receivers matched Harris' production in the second half of the season as the junior hauled in 54 passes for a career-best 985 yards and eight touchdowns. After securing a win over No. 8 Penn State, Harris followed Dart's word.
If the quarterback would be back, so would the receiver.
Everyone on campus is buying into the 'Last Dance' mantra. This is a team effort in 2024, though Harris could solidify himself as a first-round option in the 2025 NFL draft with a productive season. Entering the year, most believe Harris is the second-best receiver in the conference behind Missouri's Luther Burden III.
Some would argue with Dart slinging around the rock, he could finish as the No. 1 threat. Last season, the two finished with five 100-yard outings, including a 213-yard performance against Texas A&M in a 38-35 victory at home.
Entering this season, Harris' five triple-digit outings rank ninth in Rebels' history. Should he match his production in 2024, he'll rank fourth all-time and a game behind Elijah Moore for second place.
Harris isn't about the lone goal if it doesn't end with a title, though anything else on top of a playoff bid is a bonus.