PFF Ranks Kenny Yeboah as Best Pass-Blocking TE in College Football

Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah likes to get his hands dirty.

A two-star wide receiver and cornerback coming out of high school. He had weight to put on and a lot to learn at Temple to transition to tight end.

Those new techniques learned in his time in Philadelphia might just be the most impressive part of the now-Ole Miss tight end's game.

Through the whole 2019 season, Yeboah did not allow a single sack in pass protection. He didn't allow a single quarterback pressure in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, no tight end in college football had more pass-blocking snaps than Yeboah to not allow any pressures.

Yeboah had 71 such pressure-less pass blocking snaps in 2019. The second most among tight ends was Cole Kmet of Notre Dame, who was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Blocking is a part of the game that Yeboah admits he didn't know a single thing about coming out of high school, but something he simply loves to do now.

"I think of myself as a pass-catcher and a blocker. I know a lot of people say it, but if you turn on the film, I block. I actually enjoy blocking. I enjoy pancaking people," Yeboah said in an exclusive interview with The Grove Report two weeks ago. "I take pride in my blocking. If I miss a block, I'm going to get pissed off. It's something that a lot of people don't know about me, but it was part of the Ole Miss pitch to me."

Googling "Ole Miss football depth chart" and clicking on the first link will literally send you to a page that has the tight end room completely empty, devoid of a single individual player. In addition to Yeboah, who will likely be the starter, the team signed a three-star freshman, DaMarcus Thomas, and will have another transfer in Chase Rodgers who sat out the 2019 season, to fill the room.

It's a brand new group of faces, but a talented group that can do a little bit more than just catch the football.

