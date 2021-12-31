Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    LOOK: Ole Miss Holds First Practice in New Orleans Ahead of Sugar Bowl

    The Rebels will take on Baylor on New Year's Day.
    Author:

    NEW ORLEANS -- Ole Miss had its first practice in the Caesars Superdome on Thursday ahead of the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

    The No. 8 Rebels (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will be facing the No. 7 Baylor Bears (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) in this year's installment of the Sugar Bowl, and it is Ole Miss' 10th appearance all-time in the bowl game.

    Ole Miss will be seeking its first 11-win season in program history on New Year's Day, and it already secured its first 10-win regular season in school history in 2021.

    READ MORE: How Jeff Lebby and Matt Corral's Relationship Reshaped Ole Miss Football

    Saturday's Sugar Bowl will be the final game in an Ole Miss uniform for Rebel quarterback Matt Corral who will enter the NFL Draft this spring. It will also be the final game at Ole Miss for offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby who accepted the same position at his alma mater Oklahoma earlier this month.

    Kickoff between Ole Miss and Baylor on Jan. 1 is set for 7:45 p.m. CT on ESPN.

    Look at our gallery below of Ole Miss' first day in New Orleans.

    Ole Miss Arrives in New Orleans for Allstate Sugar Bowl

    Photos Courtesy of Josh McCoy, Ole Miss Athletics
