Podcast: What we Learned From Ole Miss’ Win Against Missouri

Ole Miss walked out of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Week 7 with a dominant 31-3 win against Missouri, reeling in its third ranked win of the year.

The Rebels improved to 5-1 (3-1 SEC) on the season and picked up a critical victory in order to maintain a reasonable path back to the College Football Playoffs. In Episode 105 of The Rebel Rundown , Ole Miss On SI’s Tyler Komis discusses the Rebels’ latest victory and what the performance means moving forward.

Up next, Ole Miss will hit the road to the Lonestar State where it will meet a two-loss Texas team that has its back against the wall.

What Golding Said About Week 7

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding looks on before the game against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Some guys made some critical plays. Again I thought we stopped the run on first down, put them in second and long. They got a penalty on the other one, put them in third and long. So we got in some advantageous situations to be able to pressure, to simulate pressure like the last one was the simulation of pressure drop out into the zone. And Landon made a heck of a pick. So when you can stop the run, you can have fun," Golding said of the Rebels' stout defensive outing against Missouri. "You can design things. You have coverages and pressures and all those type of things. I think that was the same thing. You know the run game, whether it was low red or open field. When you stop that on base downs, create negative yardage plays like we did, then it can become fun for our guys."

"I attribute it to their preparation last week, you know, and how they take coaching and how they prepare and how they practice. This group’s had ability. We’ve said it the entire time. But like in any week, I mean, you got to focus and do things. When you make mistakes, good teams take advantage of it. And it’s been big-little all year. This was never a point. I know the world was ending for so many people, but we could watch the tape and that’s really good football. And then we watch a series that’s really bad football. And we talked about it. There wasn’t consistency in performance.

The more consistent you become and start limiting some of those mental errors, then you limit some of those explosives. We talked about the rush yards in the bye week, and there are 70% of our (surrendered) rush yards were missed tackles. And so if we tackle the guy with the ball, it's a pretty important piece of football. It kind of helps a little bit. So I think the emphasis on it has been good. I think the coaches have done a good job, but most importantly the players are making plays and that’s why we sign them and that’s why we’re paying them. So it was a good day.”

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