Position Preview: Analyzing the Ole Miss Rebels 2024 Linebacker Room
Fast and physical is one way to describe the Ole Miss Rebels linebackers group that has been revamped over the offseason. The addition of Chris Paul Jr. was a very nice start to what turned into an overhaul of the the defensive unit for coordinator Pete Golding.
Here are some names to watch going into the 2024 season.
Chris Paul Jr.
Chris 'Pooh' Paul was one of the bigger gets in this past cycle. Paul entered the portal following an outstanding sophomore at Arkansas where he led the team in tackles.
He seems to have a nose for the ball as he is always in on a play. Paul is also an effective blitzer, but what really stands out his ability to go sideline-to-sideline. Paul will be the anchor for this backers unit and another player who could elevate his draft stock with another standout year in the SEC.
Perkins is an athletic do-it-all freak of nature on the football field, and his speed is what sets him apart. He hasn't truly taken full advantage of some opportunities, but he did flash in Tuscaloosa when he was asked to spy Jalen Milroe of the Alabama Crimson Tide last season.
Expect Perkins to get tons of opportunities this season and show off his ability to rush the passer. He also has the athleticism to be a "Swiss Army Knife" of sorts and flash at different spots. It should be interesting to see how Golding and the defensive staff decide to use him.
TJ Dudley
The Clemson transfer finally got his time to shine in the Peach Bowl against Penn State and turned in a very solid performance. Dudley displayed an ability to rush the passer, which was somewhat of a question mark with CJ Johnson opting out of the bowl game.
With Dudley being cleared for the 2024 season, it adds yet another athletic, physical football player to a very talented room. Dudley is flying under the radar but will certainly find the field come August.
Khari Coleman
Khari Coleman has been a very nice piece on this defense, starting in 12 games last year for the Rebels. Coleman is one of the more experienced football players in this room. His experience is a valuable trait in building a sense of culture. Coleman can also play fast and physical football, the same traits that these other guys share.
This group will be an exciting one to watch as they were not listed in the On3 Top 10 linebacker units in the country, so they might have something to prove once the season starts in August.