Position Preview: Taking a Look at Ole Miss' 2024 Defensive Line
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels bolstered just about every position via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, but the trenches were the primary focus. Lane Kiffin and his staff went fishing and recruited some of the best talent available for both sides of the trenches to help the Rebels beat the elite programs they could potentially face in the first-ever expanded playoff.
Ole Miss also managed to get a few seniors to stick around for one more season, making the Rebels’ defensive line room packed with talent entering the 2024 regular season. Let’s dive into all the newcomers and returning veterans lining up along the defensive line for Ole Miss below.
Familiar Faces
The Rebels’ returning talent along the d-line is highlighted by seniors JJ Pegues and Jared Ivey. Ivey led the team in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (5.5) in 2023, while Pegues finished the season as the runner-up in those same categories with 8.0 TFLs and 3.5 sacks. Both Pegues and Ivey are the unquestioned leaders of this group and will be big parts of Ole Miss’ defensive line rotation in 2024.
A returning junior who could potentially see more playing time in 2024 is 6-7, 335-pound defensive tackle Zxavian Harris. The Canton, Miss., native only notched 30 total tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and one sack, but he proved to be an asset on special teams, as he blocked three field goals last season. Harris has now blocked four field goals in his career. Redshirt freshman Chamberlain Campbell could also see his playing time increase with a good fall camp. The 6-7, 215-pound edge rusher was a three-star prospect in Ole Miss’ 2023 signing class but only played in two games last season.
New Faces
The Rebels swung for the fences this offseason in the portal, and defensive tackle Walter Nolen and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen were the result. Nolen was at one point the No. 1 overall player in the portal, while Umanmielen was rated as the No. 12 overall transfer. Nolen was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class, and recorded 66 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, and one forced fumble in two seasons with the Texas A&M Aggies.
Umanmielen came to the Rebels this offseason after spending the last four seasons with the Florida Gators. During that time, he registered 98 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks. Nolen and Umanmielen are without a doubt the crown jewels of Kiffin’s 2024 transfer class and will be fun to watch on Saturdays this fall.
Young Faces
Ole Miss also recruited some of the best defensive line talent in the state of Mississippi in the 2024 cycle. The Rebels signed five-star defensive end Kam Franklin who was rated as the No. 1 recruit in the Magnolia state, and also locked up four-stars Kamron Beavers, Jeffrey Rush, and William Echoles. The Rebels loaded up on young talent along the defensive line this recruitment cycle, and that will prove to be a worthy investment for seasons to come.