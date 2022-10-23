'RAT POISON': Brian Kelly's Postgame Message Towards Lane Kiffin Goes Viral

The Ole Miss Rebels laid an egg on the road against the LSU Tigers on Saturday, and the programs' head coaches went back and forth on Twitter following the game.

The LSU media team dug up an old tweet from Kiffin on Jan. 28 mocking a recruitment video featuring Tigers head coach Brian Kelly, and they quoted the tweet with a picture of Kelly and "Win!" seen in the background.

Kiffin responded on Sunday, saying that LSU was actually "rat poisoning" itself and giving some props to the Tigers as well.

The Rebels opened up a 17-3 lead early in the game on Saturday, but the Ole Miss defense struggled to slow down the Tigers' offense in the loss, surrendering over 400 yards of total offense. Penalties also did not help the Rebels in the game as they racked up 10 for 111 yards.

Ole Miss will look to get back in the win column this Saturday when it travels to College Station to face Texas A&M. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

