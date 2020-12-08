Rebel Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby Named Broyles Award Nominee

Little Rock, Ark. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Ole Miss offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby has been named a nominee for the 2020 Broyles Award, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced Tuesday.



The Broyles Award is an annual award given to honor the best assistant coach in college football.



In his first season as offensive coordinator at Ole Miss, Lebby has the Rebel offense putting up video game-like numbers. Ole Miss rank in the top 10 in FBS in five offensive categories: total offense (563.0), passing offense (356.5), completion percentage (.730), team passing efficiency (188.6) and passing yards per completion (14.9).



The Rebels also rank top three in the SEC in rushing offense (206.5), scoring offense (39.8), first downs (224) and fumbles lost (3). They are on pace to break single season school records in total offense per game, passing yards per game and average yards per play (7.0).



Junior wide receiver is a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff and Maxwell Award, while quarterback is one of 17 semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien Award.



Moore leads the country in receptions (86) and ranks No. 2 nationally in receiving yards (1,193) and. He has more yards thru the first eight games of the season than any receiver in SEC history. He ranks No. 11 in the FBS with eight receiving touchdowns and No. 13 in all-purpose yards (158.3 ypg).



Under Lebby's guidance, Corral has thrown for 2,744 yards and 24 touchdowns on the season. He has also rushed for 311 yards and three TDs this year. Corral currently ranks top 10 nationally in passing yards (2,744), passing TDs (24), completion percentage (.729), passing efficiency (187.3) and points responsible for per game (20.8).

