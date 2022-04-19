Ex-Rebel A.J. Brown Responds Amidst Contract Stalemate with Titans

Brown plans to skip the Titans’ off-season workout program as he awaits a contract extension

Former Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown isn’t messing around when it comes to doing what’s best for his future.

According to reports Monday, the Tennessee Titans star wideout will not be participating in the team's on-field or off-field offseason workout program as he seeks a new contract extension.

A.J. Brown George Walker IV, USA Today Brown, who is represented by legendary agent Jimmy Sexton, is entering the final year of his four-year, $5.6 million rookie deal. According to Spotrac, Brown ranks 68th amongst receivers in total earnings. An extension, whether it comes from Tennessee or elsewhere, is long overdue for a guy that has posted 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in three NFL seasons. A.J. Brown Stan Szeto, USA Today The 24-year-old has stayed active on social media recently, showing his frustration with the current situation. He removed "TENNESSEE" from his Twitter bio on Monday and posted this message: 'I’m a diva and a bad teammate all of sudden, lol ok. Do what you have to do then and so will I.' While it's certainly notable that Brown is electing to skip early offseason workouts, the program is considered voluntary for players and does not confirm a departure from the team for the former Ole Miss Rebel. A.J. Brown Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) gains yards during the first quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. (Andrew Nelles / Tennesseean)

Titans All-Pro safety Kevin Byard had his own contract standoff with the front office in 2019 but still chose to attend voluntary offseason workouts before being awarded a five-year, $70.5 million deal that made him the league's highest-paid safety at the time.

He spoke with the media Monday and gave his take on Brown's current situation.

“I think these things all work themselves out,” Byard said. “And obviously if you’re talking about A.J., A.J. is one of the best receivers in the league. Obviously, (Mike) Vrabel and Jon (Robinson) have talked to him about being here, so I have no concerns about A.J. not coming in, being in shape, coming here ready to produce and being the same type of guy he’s always been.”

Brown's social media actions and offseason decisions closely resemble that of fellow former SEC wideout and 49ers star Deebo Samuel, who also deleted Niners-related content on his social media before it was announced that he too would be skipping voluntary workouts.

Brown and the Titans will need to have things figured out before Tennessee's mandatory minicamp on June 14-16.

