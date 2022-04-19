Skip to main content

Ex-Rebel A.J. Brown Responds Amidst Contract Stalemate with Titans

Brown plans to skip the Titans’ off-season workout program as he awaits a contract extension

Former Ole Miss receiver A.J. Brown isn’t messing around when it comes to doing what’s best for his future.

According to reports Monday, the Tennessee Titans star wideout will not be participating in the team's on-field or off-field offseason workout program as he seeks a new contract extension. 

A.J. Brown

aj brown

Brown, who is represented by legendary agent Jimmy Sexton, is entering the final year of his four-year, $5.6 million rookie deal. According to Spotrac, Brown ranks 68th amongst receivers in total earnings. 

An extension, whether it comes from Tennessee or elsewhere, is long overdue for a guy that has posted 185 catches for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in three NFL seasons. 

A.J. Brown

brown

The 24-year-old has stayed active on social media recently, showing his frustration with the current situation. He removed "TENNESSEE" from his Twitter bio on Monday and posted this message:

'I’m a diva and a bad teammate all of sudden, lol ok. Do what you have to do then and so will I.'

While it's certainly notable that Brown is electing to skip early offseason workouts, the program is considered voluntary for players and does not confirm a departure from the team for the former Ole Miss Rebel. 

A.J. Brown

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) gains yards during the first quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. (Andrew Nelles / Tennesseean)

Titans All-Pro safety Kevin Byard had his own contract standoff with the front office in 2019 but still chose to attend voluntary offseason workouts before being awarded a five-year, $70.5 million deal that made him the league's highest-paid safety at the time.

He spoke with the media Monday and gave his take on Brown's current situation.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I think these things all work themselves out,” Byard said. “And obviously if you’re talking about A.J., A.J. is one of the best receivers in the league. Obviously, (Mike) Vrabel and Jon (Robinson) have talked to him about being here, so I have no concerns about A.J. not coming in, being in shape, coming here ready to produce and being the same type of guy he’s always been.”

Brown's social media actions and offseason decisions closely resemble that of fellow former SEC wideout and 49ers star Deebo Samuel, who also deleted Niners-related content on his social media before it was announced that he too would be skipping voluntary workouts. 

Brown and the Titans will need to have things figured out before Tennessee's mandatory minicamp on June 14-16. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) gains yards during the first quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. (Andrew Nelles / Tennesseean)
Football

Ex-Rebel A.J. Brown Responds Amidst Contract Stalemate with Titans

By Zach Dimmitt27 seconds ago
Matt Corral 3
Football

New Orleans Saints Trade-Up for Ole Miss QB Matt Corral in Latest Sports Illustrated Mock Draft

By Ben King2 hours ago
Matt Corral
Football

Matt Corral Could Be Next Russell Wilson In Right System

By The Grove Report Staff4 hours ago
USATSI_17293890
Recruiting

Top Mississippi Running Back Dante Dowdell Announcing Commitment on May 13

By John Macon Gillespie21 hours ago
Matt Corral 10
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Drafted Third Overall in Latest Sports Illustrated Mock Draft

By Ben King23 hours ago
Derrick_Jones
Football

USFL Rebels: Recap of Week 1

By Ben KingApr 18, 2022
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

Tuscaloosa Offensive Tackle Wilkin Formby Visiting Ole Miss

By The Grove Report StaffApr 18, 2022
Matt Corral 9
Football

Ole Miss Football Releases Matt Corral Draft Hype Video

By Ben KingApr 17, 2022