Skip to main content
AJ Finley Brings High Expectations For Ole Miss Defense Into Season Opener

AJ Finley (via. Ole Miss Athletics)

AJ Finley Brings High Expectations For Ole Miss Defense Into Season Opener

One of the leaders of the Rebel defense was made available to the media on Tuesday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Defensive back AJ Finley is one of the unquestioned leaders of the Ole Miss Rebels defense, and he is expecting a big season under new defensive coordinator Chris Partridge.

Finley has been in the Rebel program for years, but he was made available to the media on Tuesday to discuss his side of the ball and what he believes will be a strong season in Oxford.

"I feel like we're going to do great under Chris Partridge," Finley said. "The energy has shifted, and we all fly around. It's a different defense. Saturday, it's obviously fun to get back out with the guys. You look forward to not beat up on the same guys over and over.

"It's kind of tough to compete against the same guys every day, so I feel like it's good for everybody."

One hallmark that could make the Rebel secondary efficient this season is its depth. Finley has noticed throughout fall camp that Ole Miss is deeper across the board in his area of the field.

"I think we've got a lot more depth than last year," Finley said. "We've got guys at almost every DB position that can rotate in and be a starter if they needed to. I feel pretty comfortable going into the first game that we're going to be pretty good in depth."

When Finley came to Oxford, the Rebels were coming off an NCAA investigation that led to a multi-year postseason ban. Now, on the heels of back-to-back bowl appearances and a Sugar Bowl berth, he has seen firsthand how the mindset around the program has shifted in recent years.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The expectations have definitely risen," Finley said. "Coming into my freshman year, I feel like the expectations weren't really that high. We didn't have a bowl game to look forward to. I feel like the culture has changed since then."

One area of emphasis for Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin during fall camp has been meshing together new faces from the transfer portal with returning players off of last year's roster. Kiffin himself has noted progress in that area, and Finley echoed his coach on Tuesday.

"I feel like that's all gone out the window during camp," Finley said. "Getting to play with the guys and the reps in camp, that takes care of that. Seeing how everybody plays and fits into the scheme, I feel like that took care of it."

The Rebels will begin their season on Saturday against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. on SEC Network.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels

AJ Finley (via. Ole Miss Athletics)
Football

AJ Finley Brings High Expectations For Ole Miss Defense Into Season Opener

By John Macon Gillespie
Jamarrion Harkless
Recruiting

Rebels in Final Four for Former Big Ten Commitment Harkless

By The Grove Report Staff
Caleb Warren
Football

Ole Miss Seventh in Fan Nation SEC Preseason Poll

By Matthew Postins
Troy Trojans quarterback Taylor Powell (7) looks to hand off to running back B.J. Smith (3) in the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks Williams-Brice Stadium.
Football

Ole Miss Football Week 1 Preview: Who Are The Troy Trojans?

By John Macon Gillespie
dart
Football

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart Talks Transferring to SEC, Growth Through Training Camp

By Ben King
Luke Altmyer
Football

Luke Altmyer Discusses Relationship With Jaxson Dart, Confidence in Rebel Offense

By Adam Rapier
USATSI_17159645
Football

Lane Kiffin Discusses Love of Oxford, Undecided Quarterback Competition to Begin Game Week

By John Macon Gillespie
Troy Trojans running back Kimani Vidal (0) is tackled by Coastal Carolina Chanticleers linebacker Mason Shelton (20) at Brooks Stadium.
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Week 1 Preview: Troy Trojans Offense

By John Macon Gillespie