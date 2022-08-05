Coach Charlie Weis Jr. Discusses Ongoing Quarterback Competition at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. -- Who ultimately gains the starting quarterback job for the Ole Miss Rebels this fall will ultimately rest in a Lane Kiffin decision, but it is Charlie Weis Jr.'s task to have both arms ready in camp.

Weis is no stranger to working with Kiffin and working through a quarterback competition, but his role is ensuring that Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer are both in a position to be able to compete for the starting spot.

"When I was at FAU, we had quarterback competitions both years," Weis said. "The great thing is that my job as quarterback coach is to get both of those guys as ready to play as possible. At the end of the day, Coach Kiffin will make that decision."

Although Altmyer and Dart have different strengths and weaknesses at their respective position, Weis has been impressed with the work and smarts that both bring to the table.

"They're both really talented players," Weis said. "My favorite thing about both of them is that they're the hardest workers you're going to find. They're always watching tape on their own and doing the best job they can do to position themselves to win the job.

"They're both very intelligent and hard workers. Obviously, everyone's skillset is a little different, but they've done a tremendous job getting themselves ready for fall camp."

Ole Miss will continue fall camp throughout the month, and the Rebels will kick off their season at home against Troy on Sept. 3 on SEC Network.

