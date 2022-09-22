Former Rebel Eli Manning Goes Undercover, Tries Out For Penn State Football

No one has ever doubted Eli Manning's talent. Chad Powers, on the other hand? That's a different story.

The former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion went undercover under the persona of "Chad Powers" recently and went through tryouts with the Penn State Nittany Lions. The process was documented on ESPN+ where Manning has a show titled "Eli's Places" that explores college football.

"One of the guys that you guys are competing with has been disqualified for two reasons," Penn State head coach James Franklin said. "His testing numbers were awful, but on top of that, we found out he's ineligible. Chad Powers, you're ineligible."

"I thought I had it boys," Manning said as he removed his disguise. "I'm sorry. I'm just a 41-year old who wants to play ball and get back out there. I appreciate working with y'all today."

Since retiring from the NFL, Manning has continued to make a name for himself with his own series as well as the "Manningcast" of Monday Night Football with his brother Peyton.

Manning's Rebels are off to a hot start in the 2022 season, currently sitting at No. 16 in the country and holding a 3-0 record. Ole Miss will continue its campaign on Saturday when it plays host to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

