Skip to main content

Former Rebel Eli Manning Puts Penn State Punter on Full Scholarship

The Nittany Lions made the announcement on Thursday.

Eli Manning had a storied football career, first with the Ole Miss Rebels followed by winning two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

Although Manning was a star quarterback out of high school when he signed with Ole Miss, he understands the struggle that some players have on college rosters, namely those who are not on scholarship.

He remedied that problem for a player with the Penn State Nittany Lions this week.

"The mindset is: can you get better every single day?" Manning said. "There's got to be something you can improve on. When the team comes together and you buy in, that's when great things happen.

"In the NFL, you have free agents. In college, you have walk-ons. Walk-ons are important, but it's pretty damn cool when you're on scholarship right now, right?"

Following Manning's statement, the Nittany Lion roster erupted to celebrate this moment with their teammate. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manning, whose No. 10 jersey was retired by Ole Miss last season, was in Happy Valley to film an upcoming episode of his television series "Eli's Places," and he commented on the experiece after awarding the scholarship.

"These guys, they're trying to earn a spot and play for Penn State," Manning said. "I came onto campus as a college recruit to Penn State football camp. I had never been to the Northeast at that time, and that was my one visit up here."

The Nittany Lions will open their season on a Thursday when they face Purdue on Sept. 1, but Manning's Rebels will open two days later when they play host to the Troy Trojans. Ole Miss' game will be televised on SEC Network.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State Nittany Lions

Eli Manning
Football

Former Rebel Eli Manning Puts Penn State Punter on Full Scholarship

By John Macon Gillespie
Deantre_Prince
Football

Ole Miss CB Deantre Prince on QB Competition: 'I Can't Wait to See Which One Wins The Job'

By Ben King
Emmanuel_Forbes
Football

Ole Miss Week 12 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs Defense

By Ben King
USATSI_17109832
Football

From Cardinal to Rebel, Jordan Watkins Prepares For Season Opener in Oxford

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_17440830
Football

Is Ole Miss Strong Enough To Be No. 3 Team In SEC?

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_17161595
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Named to 2023 Senior Bowl Watchlist

By Ben King
USATSI_16784049
Football

Defensive Lineman Cedric Johnson Talks Preparation For Rebels Season Opener

By Adam Rapier
Will Rogers
Football

Ole Miss Week 12 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs Offense

By Ben King