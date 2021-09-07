September 7, 2021
Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Stand After Louisville Win?

It's never too early to go bowling.
After Ole Miss took care of business last night against Louisville, the team is one step closer to qualifying for bowl season.

And while bowl season does not start for three more months, it's never too early to plan ahead and try to figure out where the Rebels could be playing this December.

We took a look at what other people are saying about where Ole Miss is slated to go:

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, FL vs. Miami (FL)

Brad Crawford, 247 Sports: Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, FL vs. NC State

Erick Smith, USA Today: Citrus Bowl, Orlando, FL vs. Iowa

It appears that experts are pegging the Rebels to play near New Year's, which is always an exciting time to be playing football.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports and Brad Crawford of 247 Sports think alike in the idea that Ole Miss will play at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, but they think differently about the ACC opponent.

NC State cruised to a 45-0 shutout victory over USF last Thursday while Miami got spanked against Alabama Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Erick Smith of USA Today places the Rebels in Orlando to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on New Year's Day. Iowa is ranked 12th in the USA Today's Coaches Poll after beating Indiana 34-6 over the weekend.

