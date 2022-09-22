'Put The Ball Anywhere Around Me': Jonathan Mingo Leads Ole Miss Receiving Room Thus Far

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are off to a hot start in 2022, and while a lot of the focus has been on their efficient ground game, Jonathan Mingo is quietly putting together a strong season at wide receiver.

Mingo currently leads the SEC in yards per catch so far this season, and he is finding himself more comfortable entering Week 4 with a new quarterback.

"Just still trying to get back in my groove and capitalize on every opportunity I get," Mingo said. "Just trying to make a play when my name is called. I feel like I'm getting really comfortable each week as it goes.

"I try to work on every aspect of the game. Deep balls, short routes, intermediate routes. It's definitely something I work on during the offseason."

Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin has yet to verbally say that he has a clear starting quarterback, but Jaxson Dart saw the majority of playing time in Saturday's blowout win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Dart and Mingo have seemingly developed a feel for one another's game in the early portions of the season.

"Whenever we have an off day, we try to go to the football field and get some one-on-one time," Mingo said. "I tell him, 'Just put the ball anywhere around me,' and I just try to come down with it. I feel like we have pretty good chemistry."

Mingo also respected a particular play that Dart made on Saturday where he ran over a Georgia Tech cornerback in an attempt to get a first down.

"I saw it on the replay," Mingo said. "I was like, 'Bro, I didn't know you did all that.' It's cool to see him wearing No. 2 and having the same mindset as Matt."

Mingo has hauled in nine receptions for 203 yards through three games this season, and he looks to add to that total this week when Ole Miss plays host to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT on Saturday on SEC Network.

