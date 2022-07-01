Dream Scenario? Lane Kiffin Finds Niche in Ole Miss Program

Lane Kiffin has always envisioned himself coaching in a place like Oxford, Miss.

Since elevating the Ole Miss Rebels football program over the last two seasons, Lane Kiffin's name has been attached to virtually every job opening in the field.

Despite this, in the early stages in his career, Kiffin says he always envisioned himself in a place like Oxford, Miss. He made this public knowledge in a recent interview with USA Today.

“This is what I always pictured – a job like this,” Kiffin said. “A great football place, a place you can go there, stay for a long time, and don’t jump around. That’s what I’d always pictured that I wanted.”

Now that Kiffin has brought Ole Miss back to national relevance and is fresh off a Sugar Bowl appearance last season, the speculation cycle as to if (or when) he departs for another job is at an all-time high. Kiffin has never spent more than four full seasons in a head coaching position, whether it be due to taking another job or being fired.

“When you win, those conversations happen,” Kiffin said. “It’s a product of your program and your players. Those things happen. It’s just part of winning.”

Even so, Ole Miss fans are hopeful that Kiffin can create prolonged success in Oxford, something that hasn't been experienced since the days of Johnny Vaught in the 1960s.

“Can we keep him for the next 20 years? I don’t know. Maybe, maybe not, but I think we feel like we have a good thing with him,” Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said, “and, honestly, I think he feels like he’s got a good thing here."

"That," Kiffin said, "would be really cool to do.”

