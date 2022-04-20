Retooled Ole Miss Offense Enough to Threaten Alabama in SEC West?

OIe Miss has seen its offensive personnel change this offseason, but there's still a handful of talent to go around

The Ole Miss Rebels were on the cusp of of College Football Playoff contention last season. A productive offense that led the SEC in yards per game (492.5) saw its season end in ironic, low-scoring fashion in a 21-7 loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.

Matt Corral (left) and Lane Kiffin Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report The injury to star quarterback and future first-round pick Matt Corral in the first quarter certainly limited the Rebels' chances of victory. Coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels won't get a chance at redemption with their beloved QB, but there's plenty to be excited about entering the 2022 season. Kiffin has re-tooled the offense through the transfer portal and recruiting trail with the transfer additions of TCU running back Zach Evans, USC QB Jaxson Dart, and USC tight end Michael Trigg. CBS Sports thinks additions like these are enough for the Rebels to contend with Alabama and the rising Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC West. Zach Evans Here's the take: Kiffin has molded Ole Miss into an offensive destination for high school players and potential transfers, which is exactly what any top-tier program should be in this day and age of offensive creativity. Styles make fights, and Ole Miss dictates style more than any other team in the SEC West outside of Tuscaloosa. Yes, that includes Texas A&M. The Aggies have the buzz, but the Rebels have the resume, coach, quarterback and skill players to be much more of a threat. Can Kiffin spring the upset over his former boss, Nick Saban, and lead the Rebels to their first ever SEC West title? That's a tough mountain to climb -- one that includes jagged edges, vertical peaks and dangerous rockslides. But he has established a culture that fits perfectly into the modern age of college football, has brilliantly used the transfer portal and already has proven that he can win at a high level. Jaxson Dart

Ole Miss finished the season ranked No. 11 and remained hot on Alabama's tail through the end of November. A second-place division finish for the Rebels was frustrating, considering that the team fell one game short of having an even conference record with the Tide.

But the addition of Dart immediately gives Kiffin a quarterback that can somewhat match the downfield mentality that Corral had. He'll still have to compete for the starting job with Luke Altmyer, but having a former USC teammate to throw to in Trigg at tight end should make the transition smoother.

However, the arrival of Evans to Oxford could prove to be the most valuable. Last season with the Horned Frogs, Evans flashed uncanny agility in short spaces and produced big numbers despite only playing in six games.

The Houston native carried the ball 92 times for 648 yards and five scores, though his seven yards per carry average takes the cake for his most impressive stat. Along with reaching the 100-yard rushing mark in four out of six games, Evans also added 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Luckily for Ole Miss, the schedule is a bit more favorable compared to last season. The Rebels have a fairly easy non-conference slate and then have an open week to prepare for home matchup with Alabama on Nov. 12.

Fans will get their first look at the team during Saturday's spring game in Oxford.

