Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin The Most Entertaining Coach in The SEC?

Saturday Down South ranks Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin as the most entertaining coach in the SEC.
The Ole Miss Rebels have one of the most entertaining personalities in college football in coach Lane Kiffin.

Whether he is throwing his clipboard in the air to celebrate a touchdown or trolling opposing teams on Twitter, Kiffin has brought the party to Ole Miss football

Saturday Down South recently ranked the 14 coaches in the Southeastern Conference and decided that Kiffin is the top entertainer of the bunch. 

With all the wide variety of personalities that reside in the SEC, this is an impressive feat for the Ole Miss coach. Kiffin happens to be positioned one spot above his in-state rival Mike Leach, coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. 

Kiffin is known for his antics on Twitter, but he has also used his flair to aid the Rebels in recruitment. Kiffin has utilized Rolls-Royces, Porches, and his dog, Juice, to become the "Portal King" of College Football. Kiffin's tactics helped him dominate the transfer portal, landing Ole Miss the No. 2 ranked transfer class of 2022. 

In just two years with Ole Miss football, Kiffin has entertained Rebel fans off the field, but more importantly, has revived the program. 

When Kiffin was hired in December of 2019, the Rebels had not had a winning season since 2015 when they went 10-3 under Hugh Freeze. Kiffin immediately turned the ship around going 5-5 in 2020 then set program history with a 10-win regular season in 2021. 

Kiffin led the Rebels to their first Sugar Bowl since 2016 this past season, a bowl game Ole Miss arguably would have won if former quarterback Matt Corral was not sidelined early due to injury. 

The Ole Miss coach has made himself at home with the wild personalities of the SEC while simultaneously moving the Rebels up the college football totem pole.  

Lane Kiffin 2022 SEC Media Days
Football

