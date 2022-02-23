Ole Miss Lands 13th Transfer Commitment With TCU Edge Rusher

Skip to main content

Ole Miss Lands TCU Edge Transfer Khari Coleman

Ole Miss added to its stellar transfer portal class on Tuesday afternoon with an edge defender

The Ole Miss Rebels have had assembled arguably the best transfer portal class in the country this offseason. 

And on Tuesday they were able to add yet another name to that list, landing former TCU edge defender Khari Coleman. 

Coleman announced his commitment via his personal Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon. 

Upon Enrolling at Ole Miss, Coleman will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Rebels, playing in 18 games over his freshman and Sophomore seasons in Fort Worth. 

In his freshman season, Coleman exploded onto the scene, making 33 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and three sacks in nine games. 

The following year, his stats declined a bit, with Coleman finishing the season with 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass deflection in nine appearances. 

Thus far this offseason, the Rebels have landed 12 transfers through the portal, including quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Zach Evans, wideouts Malik Heath and Jordan Watkins, tight ends Michael Trigg, and J.J. Pegues, and tackles Jordan Rhodes and Mason Brooks on the offensive side of the ball.

On defense, the Rebels have been just as successful, getting commitments from defensive end Jared Ivey, linebacker Tory Brown, and safties Isheem Young and Ladarious Tennison.

Ole Miss is also in the final five for another TCU edge rusher in Ochaun Mathis, who is also considering Texas, USC, Penn State, and Nebraska. 

