Skip to main content

Legend On The Rise?: Ole Miss Matt Corral Talks Eli And Arch Manning

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral opened up on his relationship with Eli Manning and the recruitment of Arch Manning to Oxford

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral will meet with teams during his week at the NFL Scouting Combine. He'll talk with NFL general managers, head coaches and scouts, finding a better feel on where he could be headed in the 2022 draft. 

That's it for Corral. He won't be throwing as he continues to rehab his ankle injury suffered against No.7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. Just because he isn't making a splash on the field doesn't mean he won't impress the media on his way to the title of top quarterback. 

The last time QB1 hailed from Oxford came back in 2004 when the then-San Diego Chargers selected and later traded New York Giants legend Eli Manning. Manning went on to win a pair of Super Bowls while becoming New York's all-time leader in wins, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Corral says the two remain close, stating that Manning has even helped him prepare for what to expect at the next level well before he entered the draft following a 10-2 season with the Rebels. 

USATSI_17809271

Matt Corral

USATSI_17810979 (1)

Matt Corral

USATSI_17809271

Matt Corral

"I actually hang out with his family quite a bit," Corral said at Wednesday's press conference. "Toward the beginning of my career at Ole Miss and toward the end when Arch (Manning) was visiting, I was a big part of that." 

Eli Manning holds a special place among Rebels fans for his efforts as the starting quarterback from 2001-03. In four years, Manning threw for 10, 119 yards, 83 touchdowns, 35 interceptions and owned a passer rating of 137.7. 

Read More

Corral took over the starting role full-time in 2019. Taking the SEC by storm, the California native tossed for 8,287 yards, 57 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and a passer rating of 159.2. 

All-time, Manning sits at the top of the board in passing yards and touchdowns. Corral comes in third, trailing only Bo Wallace in both categories. Both quarterbacks are tied for the most passing touchdowns in a single game with six.

The new Manning could be making his way to Oxford in the coming years. Arch Manning, Eli's nephew, is still in the running to lead Lane Kiffin's offense if he commits to the 2023 class. According to multiple reports, the final teams in the running for his pledge include Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, LSU and Ole Miss. 

Matt Corral 14

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 5

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 3

Matt Corral

Corral considers Manning a legend not just of his impact on The Grove, but also in the NFL. The Rebels have only featured two quarterbacks drafted in the first round. Eli is one. Archie Manning, Eli's father and Arch's grandfather is the second. 

A strong interview process should keep Corral in the running to become the third member of the exclusive fraternity. A stellar pro day will only solidify it. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_17809271
Football

Legend On The Rise?: Ole Miss Matt Corral Talks Eli And Arch Manning

By Cole Thompson
1 minute ago
Tim Elko 34
Baseball

Elko, Graham Lift Ole Miss to Run-Rule Win Over ULM

By The Grove Report Staff
1 hour ago
T.J. Metcalf
Recruiting

Ole Miss Legacy TJ Metcalf Returning to Oxford with Family in Tow

By The Grove Report Staff
15 hours ago
Maurice Crum
Football

Ole Miss Athletics Announces Three New Additions to Lane Kiffin's Staff

By Ben King
18 hours ago
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

2023 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Offer Two Top Linebackers

By The Grove Report Staff
Mar 2, 2022
AG3I4773
Baseball

Dominant Pitching Propels Ole Miss to 10-2 Win Over ULM

By John Macon Gillespie
Mar 1, 2022
USATSI_17803326
Basketball

Murrell's Hot Night Not Enough to Propel Rebels Past No. 7 Kentucky

By The Grove Report Staff
Mar 1, 2022
Amaree Abram
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Recruiting Tracker: Top Target Amaree Abram to Commit Saturday

By The Grove Report Staff
Mar 1, 2022