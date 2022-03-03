Legend On The Rise?: Ole Miss Matt Corral Talks Eli And Arch Manning

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral opened up on his relationship with Eli Manning and the recruitment of Arch Manning to Oxford

INDIANAPOLIS -- Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral will meet with teams during his week at the NFL Scouting Combine. He'll talk with NFL general managers, head coaches and scouts, finding a better feel on where he could be headed in the 2022 draft.

That's it for Corral. He won't be throwing as he continues to rehab his ankle injury suffered against No.7 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. Just because he isn't making a splash on the field doesn't mean he won't impress the media on his way to the title of top quarterback.

The last time QB1 hailed from Oxford came back in 2004 when the then-San Diego Chargers selected and later traded New York Giants legend Eli Manning. Manning went on to win a pair of Super Bowls while becoming New York's all-time leader in wins, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

Corral says the two remain close, stating that Manning has even helped him prepare for what to expect at the next level well before he entered the draft following a 10-2 season with the Rebels.

"I actually hang out with his family quite a bit," Corral said at Wednesday's press conference. "Toward the beginning of my career at Ole Miss and toward the end when Arch (Manning) was visiting, I was a big part of that."

Eli Manning holds a special place among Rebels fans for his efforts as the starting quarterback from 2001-03. In four years, Manning threw for 10, 119 yards, 83 touchdowns, 35 interceptions and owned a passer rating of 137.7.

Corral took over the starting role full-time in 2019. Taking the SEC by storm, the California native tossed for 8,287 yards, 57 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and a passer rating of 159.2.

All-time, Manning sits at the top of the board in passing yards and touchdowns. Corral comes in third, trailing only Bo Wallace in both categories. Both quarterbacks are tied for the most passing touchdowns in a single game with six.

The new Manning could be making his way to Oxford in the coming years. Arch Manning, Eli's nephew, is still in the running to lead Lane Kiffin's offense if he commits to the 2023 class. According to multiple reports, the final teams in the running for his pledge include Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, LSU and Ole Miss.

Corral considers Manning a legend not just of his impact on The Grove, but also in the NFL. The Rebels have only featured two quarterbacks drafted in the first round. Eli is one. Archie Manning, Eli's father and Arch's grandfather is the second.

A strong interview process should keep Corral in the running to become the third member of the exclusive fraternity. A stellar pro day will only solidify it.

