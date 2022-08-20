Matt Corral Suffers Foot Injury, Leaves New England in Walking Boot

Former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral left Friday's preseason game against the New England Patriots in a walking boot, sources reported over the weekend.

Corral, a third round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered a foot injury during a game where he went 9-for-15 through the air for 59 yards.

Before the injury, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was encouraged in what he saw from the young quarterback.

"I thought he looked sharp early," Rhule said. "I thought he completed balls. I thought at the end a lot of the situations normally we’d probably with four minutes left and timeouts, we’d probably run a draw or screen or something and punt the ball and try to play defense.

"Those were invaluable reps for Matt to be down there. There will come a time he'll have to lead a drive coming out of someone else's end zone with the crowd being like that and getting those guys in the huddle and making sure they have the snap count and making sure we're not false starting. Even as he came off the field I got after him a little bit about it. In a good way.

"These are teaching moments, right? What we don't want to do is come out in these games and make it easy for the guys because, ‘Hey, he's a two, he's a three.’ We want to give them opportunities to show that, ‘Hey, I can play for you,’ so preparing them for their opportunity. I thought Matt did a lot of good things and there is a lot to learn from on the tape."

