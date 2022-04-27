Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Could These NFC Teams Eye Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Late in 1st Round?

It remains a mystery where Corral could end up, but one Sports Illustrated expert helps provide some insight on the teams that could be eyeing the former Ole Miss quarterback.

Months-long hype surrounding the 2022 NFL Draft finally comes to a peak on Thursday night as the first round begins. 

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is about to be one of the top signal-callers selected, but it remains a mystery where and when he’ll be taken in a draft that’s set to be full of surprises. 

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 2

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote about potential fits for Corral in his Wednesday Q&A with Twitter followers. He mentioned the possibility of two NFC South teams and the Seattle Seahawks eyeing the former SEC QB. 

Matt Corral

Matt Corral

“I don’t think (he’s selected in the first round),” Breer wrote. “Although Corral—a polarizing prospect — has been connected to teams through the rumor mill. I’ve heard his name for both the Seahawks and Falcons, and with the Saints, too (though it might be more the coaches, with the scouts in New Orleans liking Kenny Pickett). The question then would be whether Seattle or Atlanta would take him in the top 10, and I think the answer is no.”

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 7

The Ventura, Calif. native has been projected as high as the third overall pick by the Texans in one SI mock draft and as low as the second round in others. Though undersized at 6-2, 212, teams are likely to focus on his accuracy, mobility, and durability as key strengths that can Corral can build on. 

Still, it seems like the consensus is that Corral will slip out of the top 10. It’s impossible to rule out the possibility of him being selected late in the first round, but the collection of defensive talent and other strong QB prospects makes it hard to guarantee an early selection. 

However, Breer didn’t completely eliminate the idea of Seattle or Atlanta taking a swing on Corral late Thursday night. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Matt Corral

Matt Corral Ole Miss vs LSU 2

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 16

Matt Corral

Matt Corral 4

“My guess, and this is a guess, is that Seattle would take Corral if it takes a quarterback at all,” Breer wrote. “I had the Falcons taking Drake London at No. 8 and the Seahawks tabbing Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 9 in my mock … then double back with their second pick and get a QB. And with each team carrying two second-rounders (Seattle has 40 and 41, the Falcons have 43 and 58), both have the firepower to get to the bottom of Round 1. 

"To me, something like that happening for Corral would be more likely than him going in the top 10. This, though, is as unpredictable a year at the top as I can remember. So, we’ll see.”

A team may not know they want Corral until the clock starts ticking for their selection, or, maybe a general manager already has his eyes set on the 23-year-old. We’ve seen some out-of-nowhere selections in the past, making for what should be a thrilling and eventful first round Thursday night. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.

Matt Corral Ole Miss vs Tulane 2
Football

NFL Draft: Could These NFC Teams Eye Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Late in 1st Round?

By Zach Dimmitt47 seconds ago
Robert Grigsby
Recruiting

Ole Miss Makes the Cut for Georgia OL Robert Grigsby

By The Grove Report Staff2 hours ago
Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy makes his way down field, getting slammed leadding to a fumble and turnover 12:11 left in the first quarter of the game at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville Saturday, Nov. 28, 2019
Football

Former Ole Miss Rebels Included in Bleacher Report's Final NFL Draft Big Board

By John Macon Gillespie3 hours ago
screen-shot-2016-04-28-at-9
Football

Ole Miss Alum Laremy Tunsil Mints NFT of Famous NFL Draft 'Gas Mask' Moment

By The Grove Report Staff6 hours ago
Matt Corral 2
Football

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Takes Wonderlic Test Ahead of NFL Draft

By Zach Dimmitt9 hours ago
elko 1
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Tops Mississippi State in Midweek, Wins Governor's Cup

By John Macon Gillespie20 hours ago
Sam Williams
Football

Former Ole Miss Rebels Included in Sports Illustrated's Top 262 Draft Rankings

By Ben KingApr 26, 2022
Kermit Davis 3
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Target Ohio Big Raleigh Burgess with Offer

By The Grove Report StaffApr 26, 2022