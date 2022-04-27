NFL Draft: Could These NFC Teams Eye Ole Miss QB Matt Corral Late in 1st Round?

It remains a mystery where Corral could end up, but one Sports Illustrated expert helps provide some insight on the teams that could be eyeing the former Ole Miss quarterback.

Months-long hype surrounding the 2022 NFL Draft finally comes to a peak on Thursday night as the first round begins.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is about to be one of the top signal-callers selected, but it remains a mystery where and when he’ll be taken in a draft that’s set to be full of surprises.

Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote about potential fits for Corral in his Wednesday Q&A with Twitter followers. He mentioned the possibility of two NFC South teams and the Seattle Seahawks eyeing the former SEC QB. Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report “I don’t think (he’s selected in the first round),” Breer wrote. “Although Corral—a polarizing prospect — has been connected to teams through the rumor mill. I’ve heard his name for both the Seahawks and Falcons, and with the Saints, too (though it might be more the coaches, with the scouts in New Orleans liking Kenny Pickett). The question then would be whether Seattle or Atlanta would take him in the top 10, and I think the answer is no.” Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

The Ventura, Calif. native has been projected as high as the third overall pick by the Texans in one SI mock draft and as low as the second round in others. Though undersized at 6-2, 212, teams are likely to focus on his accuracy, mobility, and durability as key strengths that can Corral can build on.

Still, it seems like the consensus is that Corral will slip out of the top 10. It’s impossible to rule out the possibility of him being selected late in the first round, but the collection of defensive talent and other strong QB prospects makes it hard to guarantee an early selection.

However, Breer didn’t completely eliminate the idea of Seattle or Atlanta taking a swing on Corral late Thursday night.

Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report

“My guess, and this is a guess, is that Seattle would take Corral if it takes a quarterback at all,” Breer wrote. “I had the Falcons taking Drake London at No. 8 and the Seahawks tabbing Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 9 in my mock … then double back with their second pick and get a QB. And with each team carrying two second-rounders (Seattle has 40 and 41, the Falcons have 43 and 58), both have the firepower to get to the bottom of Round 1.

"To me, something like that happening for Corral would be more likely than him going in the top 10. This, though, is as unpredictable a year at the top as I can remember. So, we’ll see.”

A team may not know they want Corral until the clock starts ticking for their selection, or, maybe a general manager already has his eyes set on the 23-year-old. We’ve seen some out-of-nowhere selections in the past, making for what should be a thrilling and eventful first round Thursday night.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.