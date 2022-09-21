Ole Miss Releases 2023 Football Schedule

OXFORD, Miss. — The Ole Miss Rebels released their 2023 football schedule on Tuesday evening, highlighted by a difficult draw in conference play.

Ole Miss released a series of videos on Twitter featuring head coach Lane Kiffin’s dog Juice to release the matchups on the schedule.

Below is the Rebels’ full 2023 slate:

Sept. 2 — vs. Mercer Bears

Sept. 9 — at Tulane Green Wave

Sept. 16 — vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Sept. 23 — at Alabama Crimson Tide*

Sept. 30 — vs. LSU Tigers*

Oct. 7 — vs. Arkansas Razorbacks*

Oct. 21 — at Auburn Tigers*

Oct. 28 — vs. Vanderbilt Commodores*

Nov. 4 — vs. Texas A&M Aggies*

Nov. 11 — at Georgia Bulldogs*

Nov. 18 — vs. Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

Nov. 23 — at Mississippi State Bulldogs*

The Rebels open conference play at Alabama and also have the difficult draw of traveling to Athens to face Georgia. Games against Auburn and Mississippi State are also on the road, and Rebel fans will get a trip to New Orleans during the early portions of the season when Ole Miss faces Tulane.

Ole Miss is currently entering Week 4 of its 2022 season, and it will face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday in Oxford. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.