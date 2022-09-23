Skip to main content

Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Home Game vs. Tulsa

The Rebels' navy helmets are making their first appearance in the 2022 season.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have yet to wear the same uniform combination twice this season, and the team is keeping with that trend this Saturday. 

The Rebels play host to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane this weekend, and they released their uniform plans on Thursday night, going with navy helmets, navy jerseys and white pants. 

Here is the tweet where the uniform combination was released, featuring tight end Michael Trigg.

This marks the first time this season that Ole Miss has worn its traditional navy helmets, and it is the second appearance for the navy jerseys. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Rebels are 2-1 all-time in this uniform combination with wins over Troy (2013) and Mississippi State (2020) alongside a loss to Alabama (2020). 

The Rebels and Golden Hurricane are scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Tulsa Golden Hurricane

USATSI_15245146
Football

Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Home Game vs. Tulsa

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19066798
Football

Ole Miss vs. Tulsa Week 4 Staff Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Josh-Hubbard
Basketball

Four-Star Point Guard Josh Hubbard Announces Commitment to Ole Miss

By Ben King
USATSI_17072722
Football

Ole Miss Football To Retire Ben Williams' No. 74

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19066764
Football

'Put The Ball Anywhere Around Me': Jonathan Mingo Leads Ole Miss Receiving Room Thus Far

By John Macon Gillespie
Eli Manning family 3
Football

Former Rebel Eli Manning Goes Undercover, Tries Out For Penn State Football

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_18979651
Football

Ole Miss Week 4 Opponent Preview: Tulsa Golden Hurricane Offense

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19023950
Football

Ole Miss Cornerback Deantre Prince: 'We're Going To Be Prepared For' Tulsa Offense

By Ben King