Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Home Game vs. Tulsa

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have yet to wear the same uniform combination twice this season, and the team is keeping with that trend this Saturday.

The Rebels play host to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane this weekend, and they released their uniform plans on Thursday night, going with navy helmets, navy jerseys and white pants.

Here is the tweet where the uniform combination was released, featuring tight end Michael Trigg.

This marks the first time this season that Ole Miss has worn its traditional navy helmets, and it is the second appearance for the navy jerseys.

The Rebels are 2-1 all-time in this uniform combination with wins over Troy (2013) and Mississippi State (2020) alongside a loss to Alabama (2020).

The Rebels and Golden Hurricane are scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

